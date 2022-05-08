Drivers capitalized on starting positions at or near the front of the field Saturday night at Off Road Speedway.
Winners in three of the four regular classes started on the outside of the front row with the outlier–Cory Dumpert of York–occupying the outside position in the second row, although each had to hold off late challengers during caution restarts–especially late in the race.
Dumpert, who finished second in the previous IMCA Late Models “A” feature after starting in the fifth row, took over the lead from Zach Zentner following a caution that brought Zentner back to the pack.
Dumpert passed Zentner on the outside with 20 laps remaining and held off Zentner’s bids to retake the lead for several laps before Norfolk’s Tad Pospisil took over second place and the chase continued.
Three cautions–the last creating a green-white-checkered finish–gave Pospisil and Zentner opportunities on the restarts, but Dumpert held off any attempts to pass and sped to the win with Pospisil finishing second and Zentner, of Cedar Rapids, in third.
Likewise, in the IMCA Stock Cars feature, Norfolk’s Ron Pettitt earned his first Off Road Speedway win of the season by leading all 20 laps–maintaining the lead with Justin Berschinger of Norfolk in pursuit for most of those–despite four cautions, the last a green-white-checkered finish that brought Neligh’s Cameron Wilkinson to his rear bumper.
Wilkinson’s attempts to pass on the inside of both turns four and five were unsuccessful during the final lap as was a late charge by Platte Center driver Austin Brauner.
Wilkinson and Brauner finished in second- and third-place, respectively.
The IMCA Hobby Stocks followed suit, as Albion driver Ryan Fajman stayed in the lead all 15 laps of the feature.
Norfolk’s Lance Mielke, who started on the pole, chased Fajman for the initial five laps until giving way to Jason Wilkinson of Neligh following the race’s first caution.
Fajman crossed the finish line first with Taylor Huss of Fairbury, who came from well back in the field–after starting on the outside of the sixth row of the 20-car field–to join the fray with five laps left, edged Wilkinson on the final lap to take second place and forcing Wilkinson to settle for third.
In the IMCA SportMods “A” feature, Norfolk’s Colby Langenberg chased James Roebuck all 15 laps, but Roebuck didn’t allow Langenberg’s multiple attempts to pass on the inside to be successful.
Roebuck, of Genoa, secured the win with Langenberg finishing second and Cameron Meyer of Pierce in third.
The 600 cc Micro Sprints made a return appearance at the track with Jaden Friensen of Norfolk winning the “non-winged” feature ahead of second-place finisher Greg Berry of Columbus and Matthew Laflin of Beatrice in third.
In the “winged” Micro Sprint feature, Jason Friensen of Sutton took first, Jaden Friensen took second, and Evan Semerad of Malcolm was third.
On Saturday, along with a regular night of points racing, Off Road Speedway will host the 360 Sprints and the MSTS 360 Midwest Sprint Touring Series.
(Results: All drivers from Norfolk unless indicated)
IMCA Late Models: (17 Cars) (A Feature): 1. Cory Dumpert, York; 2. Tad Pospisil; 3. Zach Zentner, Cedar Rapids; 4. Travis Birkley, Wakefield; 5. Jim Johnson, Plainview; 6. Kyle Prauner; 7. Brock Carlson, Winside; 8. Chase Osborne; 9. Matt Haase; 10. Jon Haase; 11. Cory Beckstrom, Omaha; 12. Nelson Vollbrecht; 13. Joey Haase; 14. Robert Osborne; 15. Devin Johnson, Bloomfield; 16. Alex Banks, Newman Grove; 17. Tom Svoboda, David City; 18. Eric Vanosdall, Hoskins. (Heat 1) 1. Johnson; 2. Carlson. (Heat 2) 1. Zentner; 2. Prauner. (Heat 3) 1. Pospisil; 2. Birkley.
IMCA Stock Cars: (20 Cars) (A Feature): 1. Ron Pettitt; 2. Cameron Wilkinson, Neligh; 3. Austin Brauner, Platte Center; 4. Tanner Pettitt; 5. Tejay Mielke; 6. Nate Desive, O’Neill]; 7. Eric Haase; 8. Chuck Sands, Neligh; 9. Derek Sehi, Neligh; 10. Tyler Steckelberg, Pierce; 11. John Hadcock, Wayne; 12. Tanner Cunningham; 13. Jaycee Bruns, Wayne; 14. Robbie Evans, Elgin; 15. Kyle Wilkinson, Neligh; 16. Justin Berschinger; 17. Dana Rasmussen, Rising City; 18. Fred DeSive, O’Neill; 19. Chad Bruns, Wayne; 20. Darren Wurdeman, O’Neill. (Heat 1) 1. C. Wilkinson; 2. Hadcock. (Heat 2) 1. Berschinger; 2. T. Pettitt. (Heat 3) 1. R. Pettitt; 2. Mielke.
IMCA Hobby Stocks(A Feature) (15 Laps): 1. Ryan Fajman, Albion; 2. Taylor Huss, Fairbury; 3. Jason Wilkinson, Neligh; 4. Wyatt Lehman; 5. Jim Kimmel; 6. Mike Landauer, Albion; 7. Anthony Bruhn, Creston; 8. Jace Malasek, Emerson; 9. Stephanie Reynolds; 10. Lance Mielke; 11. Trevor Frisch; 12. Colin Hein, Columbus; 13. Jordan Uehling; 14. Tim Pritchett Jr, Beemer; 15. Shannon Pospisil; 16. Nate Buck, Neligh; 17. Anthony Nelson, Randolph; 18. Mark Arduser, Battle Creek; 19. Dustin Jackson, O’Neill; 20. Nic Kimmel, Hoskins. (B Feature 1): 1. Buck; 2. Frisch. (B Feature 2) 1. Landauer; 2. Malasek. (Heat 1) 1. Wilkinson; 2. Nelson. (Heat 2) 1. Fajman; 2. Bruhn. (Heat 3) 1. Mielke; 2. N. Kimmel. (Heat 4) 1. Jackson; 2. Lehman.
IMCA SportMods: (A Feature) (18 Laps): 1. James Roebuck, Genoa; 2. Colby Langenberg; 3. Cameron Meyerm Pierce; 4. David Johnson, Columbus; 5. Wes Hochstein, Randolph; 6. Tyler Afrank; 7. Robbie Thome, Spalding; 8. Terry Kester, Oakdale; 9. Justin Svoboda, David City; 10. Doug Hilkemann, Wynot; 11. Jason King; 12. Michael Wolfe, Hartington. (Heat 1) 1. Langenberg; 2. Hochstein. (Heat 2) 1. Roebuck; 2. Johnson.
600 cc Winged Sprints: (A Feature) (10 Laps): 1. Jason Friensen, Sutton; 2. Jaden Friensen; 3. Evan Semerad, Malcolm; 4. Greg Berry, Columbus. (Heat 1) 1. Friensen; 2. Berry.
600 cc Non-Winged Micros: (A Feature) (10 Laps): 1. Jaden Friensen; 2. Berry, Columbus; 3. Matthew Laflin, Beatrice; 4. Todd Laflin, Beatrice; 5. Jason Friensen Sutton; 6. Evan Semerad, Malcolm. (Heat 1) 1. Jaden Friensen; 2. Berry.