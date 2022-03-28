The Norfolk High girls soccer team generated just the start it was looking for on Monday.
The Panthers were coming off a loss at Columbus in a match that was tied at the half, were facing a struggling Grand Island team and had the wind to their backs.
Those factors provided extra incentive that paid off with three goals in the first 19 minutes.
And those turned out to be the only goals in a 3-0 Norfolk shutout victory at Memorial Field.
“That is exactly what we needed, and that’s what we talked about — jumping on them early,” coach Kyle Mather said. “They’ve kind of had a rough go of it this year, so the longer it stays 0-0, the worse it is for us.
“Getting early goals is a huge momentum swing for us and obviously probably puts a little pressure on them. That’s exactly what we were looking for.”
Norfolk’s forward duo of junior Tessa Gall and sophomore Grace Ellis staked the Panthers out to a 2-0 lead in the first 12 minutes.
First, an Ellis assist set up a Gall shot from right of the net to put the Panthers up for good in the eighth minute.
Then Gall returned the favor, sending a cross into the box that Ellis headed in past Islander goalkeeper Haven Waterman.
“We put pressure on them,” Mather said. “We got around them to the corners, beat them to balls and got good crosses in.
“I thought our two forwards assisted each other and were working well together. They’ve done pretty well all year. We’re only playing with two forwards, so if they are not passing to each other and connecting, then it’s a problem. Right now, they’re on the same page, and hopefully we can keep that going.”
In the 19th minute, Waterman stopped a Gall shot, but Hailey Wacker put away the rebound with Pareena Ponniah also in position to nearly get a foot on the ball.
“We took the wind because we were hoping to do exactly what we did, which was get a couple of goals in, kind of put them on their back foot and take control of the game,” Mather said. “It would have been nice to get a couple more there to have a little more breathing room, but we did what we needed to do against the wind to get the shutout and a nice team win.”
Norfolk (2-2) couldn’t score again, although it had its chances. Waterman made the save on a Gall penalty kick shortly after Wacker’s goal.
A Gall goal on a rebound of an Ellis shot was waved off because of an offside call in the 43rd minute. Waterman later made a point-blank save of a Erin Schwanebeck header, and a Cassidy Clausen shot went off the crossbar.
“Obviously we didn’t get a goal in the second half, but we created opportunities,” Mather said. “The big thing was getting the shutout. If you don’t let the other team score, then you’re going to be in pretty good shape.
“It wasn’t perfect, but it was good enough. We’ll take it.”
Grand Island (0-6) has been outscored 34-0 this season. The Islanders have lost their last five matches against the Panthers with their last win in the series coming in 2008.
Norfolk travels to Lincoln East on Thursday.
Grand Island 0 0 — 0
Norfolk 3 0 — 3
Goals: (NOR) Tessa Gall, Grace Ellis, Hailey Wacker.