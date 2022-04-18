An early offensive surge and an improved defense were just enough to lift the Norfolk Panthers to a 4-3 win over the Fremont Tigers on senior night on Monday at Veterans Memorial Field.
“I’m real happy for the guys and the seniors,” coach Joe Myers said. “These are guys that put in four years of hard work. It was important for me personally to let them enjoy that moment.”
It was one of those seniors who turned the tables in favor of the Panthers.
With the maroon and white down 2-1 with just under 28 minutes left in the first half, junior Ben Schoenherr hit Brett Reestman deep. He outran a pair of defenders to get to a ball, which he then put past the goalkeeper to tie the game.
Four minutes later, Alonso Barajas was fouled and got an opportunity for a free kick as a result. His ball found Tanner Eisenhauer, who headed the ball in for his first goal of the season and gave Norfolk the lead.
Schoenherr was awarded a free kick of his own with 21:46 to go in the half and converted to make it 4-2.
“I feel like we had better ball movement,” Reestman said of Norfolk's offense. “We’ve been struggling with that but we were able to get the ball on the ground, pass it, find the through balls, give and go’s and it worked out really nice tonight.”
Two minutes later, Alexis Paz was pushed from behind to get a free kick for Fremont from the 20-yard-line. He put it through to make it a 4-3 game, a score that would last into halftime.
In the second half, it was the defense that began to make plays.
With 29:25 remaining, Paz got the ball mere feet from the net, but Eisenhauer came in late to knock it away. Christian Andrade had a look from a similar distance but it too was blocked.
Fremont had a chance to tie it on a free kick from JanCarlos Mangana with 3:30 to go, but Adrian Romero got in front of it for one of his five saves on the night. The Tigers had two more free kicks, but couldn’t convert on either.
The defensive adjustment was mostly mental. Once they realized that they just needed to play their game, it was a lot easier to keep the Tigers off the board.
“We played a little bit more deeper instead of trying to play a really high line. That’s something we’ve been working on,” Myers said. “We don’t always have to win the ball way up the field. It’s okay to drop and defend a little bit.”
The first scoring chance of the game came four minutes in as Barajas lined up as Schoenherr lined up for a corner kick. His ball found Barajas, who headed in the first of the game to put Norfolk up 1-0.
Less than four minutes later, Paz was knocked down by Romero in the penalty box, putting him at the line for a penalty kick. His ball was too far out for Romero as he tied it one a piece.
With 29:53 left in the first half, Alex Trinidad got past defenders and forced Romero in a one-on-one, which he took full advantage of to put Fremont up 2-1.
“We did it for our seniors. It’s a great atmosphere,” Reestman said on the win. “It was all around just an amazing night.”
Just one regular season game remains until districts on April 30. Myers feels that a win like this — their first since April 8 — brings in positive energy at the right time.
“Getting near districts, It’s always nice to have some positive vibes and feelings about how things are going.”
That last game will be at home against Lincoln Southwest on April 25 at 5 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Field.
FRE 3 0 — 3
NOR 4 0 — 4
Goals: (FRE) Alexis Paz 2, Alex Trinidad; (NOR) Alonso Barajas, Ben Schoenherr, Brett Reestman, Tanner Eisenhauer.