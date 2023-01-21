WAYNE – Thirteen points leads were a feature early in both the boys and girls basketball games between Hartington Cedar Catholic and Wayne High School on Friday night here.
The Wayne boys were looking forward to a rematch with the Trojans, a team that defeated them 47-30 in the Northeast Nebraska Shoot-out on December 30th–but Cedar Catholic once again came out on top, this time taking a 46-45 double-overtime victory.
The Blue Devils, in the midst of a difficult stretch of their schedule, were facing the 13-2 Cedar Catholic girls squad–winners of seven-straight games–for the first time this season. After falling behind 15-2 early on, Wayne, behind the game-high 26-point total by 6’3 postplayer Brooklyn Kruse, climbed back into the game in the second half before coming up short in a 56-47 loss.
The Blue Devils (now 13-5) bolted to a 15-2 advantage to open the boys game and maintained that 13-point lead as the first quarter ended with Wayne ahead 20-7 following Sedjro Agoumba’s steal near the timeline and ensuing dunk.
“We looked like an NBA team offensively the first quarter, then second quarter couldn’t get anything to fall,” Blue Devils coach Rob Sweetland said. “It’s been kind of the story of our season, second quarter draughts.”
But even after Wayne’s Colson Nelsen fired back-to-back 3s during the early minutes of the second period to lead 26-12, Cedar Catholic (11-2) steadily increased its defensive intensity, limiting Wayne to no points for the final four minutes while scoring 10-straight points–five each by Jaxson Bernecker and Tyan Baller–to tie the game at 26-26 at the halftime break.
“We work really hard on our defense. We got down, but we just kept fighting back,” Trojans coach Matt Steffen. “But Wayne plays really good defense, too. If you don’t move them out of their help (positions) or on ball defense, you just can’t have much success against them.”
The second half became a possession-by-possession battle that, after a seven-point run by the Trojans earned a 35-31 lead, was answered by six consecutive Wayne points that–after missed opportunities by both teams to win the game in regulation–ended in a 37-37 tie, requiring a pair of overtime periods to determine the winner.
Each team scored five points in the first extra period, Cedar Catholic first on a basket inside by Nolan Becker followed by Baller’s 3 from the corner. Wayne answered with a Nelsen 3 and two free throws by Carter Junck to force another four-minute period.
“We had our opportunities. We had a pretty good out-of-bounds play set up,” Sweetland said. “If we just execute the pass it’s probably a game-winning layup. You’ve got to be able to execute under pressure, and that’s not always easy for 16- and 17-year olds. But being in these games will help.”
Ultimately, four free throws by Andrew Jones–two with 45 seconds left in the second overtime and two more with just over 16 seconds remaining–provided the Trojans with a four-point cushion.
Jones, who previously attended Wayne High school before transferring to Cedar Catholic after his sophomore year, said the free throws were special since they were in a contest against his former school.
“My season free throw percentage is probably around 80 percent–maybe,” Jones said. “If there was a technical foul free throw to be shot, my coach wouldn’t choose me. But I just go up there and feel confident and knock them down.”
The fourth point proved to be the difference-maker as Nelsen took an outlet pass after Jones came up short on a steal and contested layup attempt, then pulled up from near the timeline and buried a 3-point shot at the buzzer to trim Cedar Catholic’s margin of victory to just 46-45.
“We knew they could shoot better than that Christmas tournament game, and tonight they just jumped on us,” Steffen said. “Wayne has a nice team. They play good defense and have some really nice athletes. I hope we don’t see them again.”
Nelsen finished the game with 18 points, making 6 of 12 3-point attempts, to lead the Blue Devils, while Jaxson Bernecker’s 16 points paced Cedar Catholic offensively.
THE 15-2 LEAD EARLY IN THE GIRLS GAME, on the other hand, was on Cedar Catholic’s side of the scoreboard as three 3-point baskets propelled the Trojans’ offense.
Although Wayne (now 9-9) trailed 28-19 at the half, the Blue Devils battled back with a 9-0 run in the third period to close within 38-35 heading into the fourth.
“We kept fighting. Both teams were taking some punches, and we didn’t give up,” Wayne coach Aaron Carlson said. “They hit some big shots when they needed to when we got the game down to three.”
“We talked in the locker room that when you dig yourself out of a hole like that, you have to take extra care in those next possessions–you can’t take bad shots,” he said. “It’s a good learning experience. We’ve got some young girls, and I think they’re starting to figure it out.”
The run was sparked by consecutive baskets by Kruse, a 3 by Frantzdie Barner, and another by Kruse on a transition power layup that brought Wayne within 31-28 before the teams traded baskets to wrap up the quarter.
Kruse’s 26-point total was established by the senior’s making 10 of 11 shots from the field and 6 of 10 free throws.
“I figured it would be a good, competitive ballgame. The teams are very even across the board,” Trojans coach Craig Wortmann said. “The two big girls that can run the floor a little bit and battled back and forth. We wanted Laney (Cedar Catholic’s Kathol) to give (Wayne’s Kruse) as few touches as possible, because once she gets it in the block it’s pretty much over.”
The teams traded runs during the final eight minutes before the Trojans’ 7 of 8 success at the free throw line–five of those completing the 23-point point total of Makenna Noecker to ensure Cedar Catholic’s 56-47 win. Noecker, who faced a gimmick box-and-one defense throughout the first half, still made 6 of 12 field goal attempts and added 8 of 8 free throws.
“We had seen the gimmick defense on film from them, and it’s probably the third or fourth time we’ve seen that defense on us,” Wortmann said. “So Makenna (Noecker) is getting used to that, but she’s a good ballplayer. You can see that, as she’s gotten older, now as a senior she understands what they’re doing and what she can get to help her teammates.”
Kathol and Jones each contributed 14 points for the Trojans, now 14-2.
Boys game
Hartington Cedar Catholic 7 19 8 2 (5) (4) – 46
Wayne 20 6 5 6 (5) (3) – 45
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (11-2): Andrew Jones 2-6 4-4 9, Tyan Baller 3-9 0-0 8, Grant Arens 2-3 0-2 4, Carson Arens 0-3 0-0 0, Nolan Becker 4-8 1-3 9, Jaxson Bernecker 6-12 2-2 16. Totals: 17-41 7-11 46.
WAYNE (13-5): Alex Phelps 2-5 3-4 8, Carter Junck 3-7 2-2 10, Carlson Nelsen 6-12 0-0 18, Devin Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Sedjro Agoumba 1-6 0-0 2, Daniel Judd 3-7 1-2 7. Totals: 15-38 6-8 45.
Girls game
Hartington Cedar Catholic 17 11 10 18 – 56
Wayne 13 6 16 12 – 47
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (14-2): Bailey Hochstein 0-2 0-0 0, Makenna Noecker 6-12 8–8 23, Katy Jones 5-6 2-2 14, Samantha Pick 2-4 0-1 4, Laney Kathol 6-9 2-2 14, Melayna McGregor 0-1 0-0 0, Lauren Bernecker 0-2 1-2 1. Totals: 19-36 13-15 56.
WAYNE (9-9): Haley Kramer 3-8 1-2 9, Reagan McGuire 0-1 0-0 0, Brooklyn Kruse 10-11 6-10 26, Kierah Haase 0-2 0-0 0, Kyla Krusemark 2-3 0-0 6, Jala Krusemark 1-5 0-0 3, Frantzdie Barner 1-7 0-0 3. Totals: 17-37 7-12 47.