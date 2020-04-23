It was going to be a new season to start off fresh for Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic girls soccer in 2020, but that fresh start came to an abrupt halt because of the COVID-19 virus.
With last season’s three-win campaign in the past, the Eagles had wanted to put it all together in the spring.
"Our expectations for this season were high. We were returning 10 of 11 starters and we were motivated to succeed," Lutheran High/ Norfolk Catholic coach Jordan Miller said.
The Eagles finished the 2019 season with a loss in subdistrict play.
But they didn't lose any student-athletes to graduation as they had four juniors, who were coming back as the team's senior leaders.
"Our goal was to make it to state," Miller said. "Led by our four seniors, all with three years of experience, this was the year we make a splash."
Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic midfielder and mid-defender Hanna Neesen said the four seniors had a really good chance to lead the team far into the season because they were all playing in the middle of the field from the front to the back.
"The success that we would have had could have put us in a good spot in our district," Neesen said.
The Eagles had the goal of making it to districts and beyond, but they won't be able to find out how far they could have gone.
"This team is really fun to work with. It's hard not to be around them all the time just because we like to get together and make soccer fun," Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic midfielder Hayden Wolf said. "We wanted to make it further in the season."
Coming off the 2019 season with a losing record, the four seniors had plenty of experience being the leaders of the team since they didn't have any seniors from a year ago. They were ready to go and see where the season was going to take them.
"We were excited. We were looking a lot better than we had last year at the beginning of the season. It seemed like we were picking up from where we left off at the end of the season last year," Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic center midfielder Meghan Colton said.
With all four seniors positioned in the middle of the field, forward and outside midfielder Lauren Beutler controlled the upper third of the field and ran the sidelines.
"I would run up and down the field the entire game, which was pretty tiring," Beutler said.
The Eagles had only two weeks of practice, but they knew they were going to have plenty of talent of all ages mixed in on the field as they added a few skilled freshmen.
"We haven't had the greatest seasons in the past, and now that we did get the new freshmen, we were going to be pretty strong," Beutler said. "We were going to be a pretty solid team this year."
The notable freshmen were Addison Corr, Mia Wiederin and Shayla Raeside.
The junior and sophomore classes that will need to step up as leaders for the Eagles next year include Madeline Becker, Chloe Spence, Carly Thramer, Kalea Fischer and Anna Neuhalfen.
"They all bring multiple years of starting experience with them," Miller said.
The seniors will be missed next year as Neesen is going to study business and accounting at the University of South Dakota, Beutler is going to major in biology at Nebraska Wesleyan University, Wolf will attend Wayne State College to major in pre-professional physical therapy and Colton is going to play soccer at Northeast Community College and plans to study early childhood education.
"They are leaving behind a work ethic to get better each day," Miller said.