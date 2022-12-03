After graduating five senior starters from a year ago, the Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball roster is undergoing a youth movement of sorts.
“We don’t have a lot of returners or a ton of experience coming back,” Eagles coach Kenny Blank said. “None of our returning players had significant statistics last season. We’re going to be young.”
Three letter winners — Josh Rojas, who was primarily the Eagles’ sixth man; Tate Collison, the first post player off the bench; and Braden Feddern, who played some at the guard position — are three juniors who represent Lutheran High’s returning experience.
Rojas averaged a little over six points per game, while Collison and Feddern were right at two points, and none averaged two rebounds per outing.
But that doesn’t mean the Eagles’ cupboard is bare. The team’s projected 12-man varsity roster includes a group of eight juniors who put together an impressive 15-1 record as a junior varsity team last season.
Those juniors include Anden Schold, Landon Johnson, Emerson Meyer, Gavin Kinter and Sawyer Wolff along with Rojas, Collison and Feddern.
“That’s what we’ve got going for us is that these players had success at the junior varsity level. They’re a competitive group, and there’s good skill there,” Blank said. “They want to win, and they expect to win. We’re seeing that in practice. They all have that same goal in mind, so we’re excited about that.”
A pair of seniors, Zachary Baumann and Logan Stromquist, as well as a couple of noteworthy freshmen, Ian McDonald and Gavin Feddern, are also among those vying for playing time.
Offensively, Blank said that right now his players are especially skilled at driving the ball to the basket.
“We’ve got some decent shooters, but right now we’re trying to get better at being a threat with that,” Blank said. “I think we’ll see a lot of zone, so we’ll need some consistent 3-point shooting, and we’re preparing for that.”
If Lutheran High is going to equal or surpass the accomplishments of last season — a 17-5 record and a season that ended with a first-round loss in a Class C2 subdistrict to eventual third-place state finisher Norfolk Catholic, then falling just short of a state wild-card berth — the Eagles will have to take advantage of athleticism, defensive intensity and that competitiveness.
“We want to make it to a sub-state final and give ourselves a chance at making state,” Blank said. “We’ll have to overcome our lack of varsity experience and a lack of size that could affect rebounding and matchups, but we intend to counter both by getting after people defensively.”
Lutheran High is in the same subdistrict with Norfolk Catholic again, along with Clarkson/Leigh, Stanton and Madison.
In preparation for a difficult schedule and an equally difficult subdistrict, Blank said the Eagles would need to be “tenacious on defense, probably with man defense and a 1-3-1 zone again, and let that lead to offense for us.”
“Athletically, we’re going to be able to create some havoc, because we do have some length, and get some turnovers,” Blank said. “Then we can get out in transition and let them be the athletes that they are.”
New additions to the Lutheran High schedule — including Pierce, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Plainview — will provide welcomed new challenges for the Eagles.
“We wanted to bulk up the schedule. If we want to be the best, you’ve got to play the best,” Blank said. “And playing a team like Pierce, for example, is good for power points, plus, you’re going to learn a lot whether you win or lose.”
Lutheran High’s team emphasis this season comes from 2 Chronicles 15:7, “But you, be strong and do not let your hands be weak, for your work shall be rewarded.”
“We’re a young team, not a lot of experience coming back. In my three years here, we’ve had success with our teams but haven’t quite gotten over the hump to make the state tournament,” Blank said. “So they feel like they’ve got something to prove — to show themselves, the school, our competition, that even though we’re young, we shouldn’t be taken lightly. They want to prove that on the floor and earn their way.”
Assisting Blank as coaches for the Eagles are Justin Jordan and Jayshoun Palmer-Foster.
Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball roster
Seniors: Zachary Baumann and Logan Stromquist.
Juniors: Anden Schold, Tate Collison, Josh Rojas, Braden Feddern, Landon Johnson, Emerson Meyer, Gavin Kinter and Sawyer Wolff.
Sophomores: Jazee Ames, Jaren Koeppe and Sam Carlson.
Freshmen: Brody Kinter, Charlie Sullivan, Ian McDonald, Cole Lawless, Gavin Feddern, Jaceyff Clyde, Ethan Schwartz and Zack Nykodym.