Eagles take care of business in opening round

LINCOLN - Norfolk Lutheran High Northeast came into the 2020 Class C2 State Volleyball Tournament here as the top seed and did nothing to tarnish the reputation with a three-set sweep over Centennial 25-22, 25-20 and 25-10 to advance to the semifinals on Friday.
“I looked at them on film and thought we would have our hands full,” Eagle coach Kathy Gebhardt said. “We had some jitters early on, but we got things going about half way through the second set.”
Gebhardt was right about having their hands full, as the Broncos tied the score at 21-21 towards the end of the first run to 25.
A block by Rebecca Gebhardt made it 22-21 before Grace Bitney slammed a kill to put LHNE up 23-21.
Kate Hirschfeld answered with a kill off of the Eagle block, but back-to-back winners by Aubrey Herbolsheimer and Gebhardt finished the set and put Lutheran High on its way for the match.
“You have to give them credit,” the coach Gebhardt said. “They weren’t intimidated one bit and came right after us - thankfully we responded.”
The Eagles maintained a slight lead throughout the second set and went up 21-19 after Chloe Spence knocked a kill off of a Bronco block.
A Centennial hitting error and a slam by Lauren Buhrman off of a Bronco touch made it 23-19.
The Broncos would score on a Lutheran High service error but gave the point back with an error of their own to make it 24-20.
Spence finished the set with an ace serve and the Eagles went to what would be the final set with a 2-0 set advantage.
The third set was as far apart as the final score would indicate as LHNE ran off the first eight points in the set to put the Broncos in a hole they couldn’t overcome.
They did score three points in a row to make it 8-3 after a block and a pair of ace serves by Karley Naber, but the Eagles got back on track and closed out the set and the match with the 25-10 final.
“Our defense lagged a bit in the beginning,” Gebhardt said. “They got us a little out of sync, but we did what we had to do and are moving on to tomorrow.”
Lutheran High is set to take on Clarkson-Leigh in the first semifinal in Class C2 at PBA.
The Eagles defeated the Patriots 2-0 in a match played earlier in the season.
CENTENNIAL (22-12): Lexus Prochaska 10d, 3s; Kate Hirschfeld 7k, 10d; Gracelyn Booth 3k, 1d; Krislyn Green 13d, 1s; Jaycee Stuhr 8k; Jaci Opfer 1k, 1b, 1a, 18d, 20s; Karley Naber 2k, 3a, 6d; Kiley Rathjen 4k, 1d.
NORFOLK LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (34-1): Chloe Spence 5k, 3a, 15d, 22s; Madeline Becker 1a, 8d, 16s; Amber Bockelman 16d; Grace Bitney 3k; Mia Furst 8k, 1b, 6d; Lauren Buhrman 3k, 1b, 3d; Rebecca Gebhardt 16k, 2b, 1a, 26d; Aubrey Herbolsheimer 8k, 4b, 6d.