Lutheran High Northeast decided that early in the second quarter was the right time to drop the hammer on Plainview.
Two sacks resulted in 21 yards lost, and on fourth-and-30 at Plainview's own 5, the Eagles called for its punt block unit — aptly named "shipwreck" going against the Pirates. Lutheran High's blockers broke through, blocked the punt, and Johan Rojas recovered in the end zone for a touchdown to put the Eagles up 29-0 just more than two minutes into the second quarter.
"They do a good job of the fakes and everything," Lutheran High coach Darin Suckstorf said. "Coach (Dustin) Schlote wanted to do it and asked permission to do it. I've got to give a lot of credit to Coach Schlote."
It, along with a rushing attack that accounted for the team's other six touchdowns, spurred Lutheran High to a 50-14 victory on Senior Night and set the stage for a Class D1-6 district championship game next week for the 7-0 Eagles.
"I thought we did a good job of coming out. Our defense got a stop and our offense did a good job of putting one in and taking the lead right away," Suckstorf said. "Anytime you get a good start, I think it snowballs a little bit."
Sophomore quarterback Landon Johnson didn't do much damage through the air, but he hit paydirt three times — a 7-yard scamper to cap the team's first possession, a 6-yard run with three seconds left in the first half, and a 27-yard jaunt to put the Eagles up 50-6 with 10:28 to go in the third quarter.
"They've got a good team, and they're going to have a good year," Plainview coach Kyle Schmidt said.
In between, Champion White stopped to make a couple defenders miss and zipped upfield for a 34-yard score in the first quarter, Cort McKeown took a direct snap in for a touchdown, and Keaton Ranslem powered his way to a 33-yard score.
Lutheran High didn't have a ton of offensive yards — 294 rushing and just 31 passing — but it didn't matter with three touchdown drives starting inside Plainview territory in addition to the punt block recovery score.
White led the Eagles with 116 yards on just four rushes, while Johnson had 94 yards on 11 tries and Ranslem 61 yards on four carries.
Lutheran High's defense was solid. The Eagles limited Plainview to just 17 rushing yards, including minus-12 in the first half.
"They're a very good throwing team, but I think for us, we're always going to try to stop the run first and see if we can defend the pass after that," Suckstorf said.
Plainview quarterback Tanner Frahm completed 21 of 40 passes for 165 yards, or 4.1 yards per attempt, with one touchdown, while the Lutheran High defense picked off three passes. Frahm was 3 of 12 passing in the second half.
"We were hoping if we could run the ball a little bit, that would get them moved up a little bit so we could hit some stuff behind them," Schmidt said. "I knew we'd have to throw some quick game. We have 230(-pound linemen) trying to block 290, so that doesn't really add up well for us."
Game notes
* Coaches from both sides wore matching shirts promoting breast cancer awareness, with several activities around the game mirroring the cause.
"Lutheran High is a family, like every school, and we have some people who are real close to us ... who have breast cancer, so we'll do anything we can to fight with them," Suckstorf said.
Schmidt reached out to Suckstorf earlier in the week, and both sides agreed to the arrangement.
"That was pretty cool," Schmidt said.
* It's been a tough year for Plainview (0-7), which has six underclassmen among its eight starters. Schmidt said he hopes his team continues to learn lessons through the difficult stretch.
"They're working hard. They're getting there," Schmidt said. "It's just slow."
* The win improved Lutheran High's record to 7-0 on the season and sets up a Class D1-6 district championship game next Friday at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge. Regardless of next week's result, both teams appear in line for high seeds for the upcoming state playoffs.
Lutheran High 50, Plainview 14
Plainview 0 6 0 8 — 14
LHNE 22 21 7 0 — 50
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
LHNE: Landon Johnson 7 run, Keaton Ranslem run, 6:44.
LHNE: Champion White 34 run, run failed, 1:52.
LHNE: Cort McKeown 5 run, Chantz Ames run, 0:12.
SECOND QUARTER
LHNE: Johan Rojas recover blocked punt in end zone, Braden Feddern kick, 9:54.
LHNE: Ranslem 33 run, Feddern kick, 6:56.
PLA: Spencer Hille 5 pass from Tanner Frahm, pass failed, 1:20.
LHNE: Johnson 6 run, Feddern kick, 0:03.
THIRD QUARTER
LHNE: Johnson 27 run, Feddern kick, 10:28.
FOURTH QUARTER
PLA: Frahm 1 run, Frahm run, 6:23.