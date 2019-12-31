Eagles sputter in Shootout openers

WISNER — For the second time in 25 days, the Lutheran High Northeast girls basketball team faced Wisner-Pilger. For the Eagles, the second meeting didn't go as well as the first.
In a game in which the largest lead was just nine points, Wisner-Pilger held Lutheran High without a field goal for the final 2½ minutes to pull away for a 45-36 victory Monday, its first win of the season, in the first round of the White bracket of the Shootout on the Elkhorn.
Also in opening-day action, Class C No. 3 Ponca scored a double-digit lead in the first half and held on from there to defeat the Lutheran High boys 64-56 in a matchup of preseason top-five teams.
The girls game was a rematch from the Dec. 5 season opener, which Lutheran High had won 43-28. Wisner-Pilger entered Monday's contest 0-5, but accomplished both of its coach's goals throughout the game.
“Our main goals were to win the quarter and to get rebounds,” Wisner-Pilger coach Brooke Scheitel said. “Our rebounding isn't always the greatest, and sometimes our post players get into foul trouble. Our goal every quarter was to win that quarter and get rebounds.”
Neither team could get much separation, with the largest lead of the entire game being nine points achieved twice by the hosts, including after a 3-point play by senior Aspin Waterman with 37.1 seconds left for the final margin of victory.
Wisner-Pilger started the fourth quarter by extending what was a 31-30 lead heading into the final stanza. Lindsey Kneifl, who had a team-high 12 points, drilled a baseline 15-foot jumper on the right side, and then the teams traded steals on the opposite end before Kneifl stole the ball and turned it into a transition layup with 6:25 remaining for a 35-30 lead, the largest advantage since the second quarter.
“We've got some speed. We've got some tracksters, per se. We can really take advantage of that,” Scheitel said. “I think that we have always known that, but to be able to do that gives them some confidence that they can do that going ahead.”
For the second time, Lutheran High mounted a comeback. Chloe Spence connected on an off-balance scoop shot in the lane, and then Kendra Rosberg's steal led to a Becca Gebhardt layup to make it a 37-35 game with 2:30 remaining.
This time, the Eagles couldn't finish the comeback, going 0 for 8 from the field as the Gators put the game away with eight of the final nine points, capped by Waterman's 3-point play that resulted in Gebhardt fouling out. Wisner-Pilger prevailed despite making just 14 of 35 free throws.
“We're an attacking team, but we're also an inside-out team, and we didn't show that today,” Lutheran High coach Mike Wiederin said. “We were just settling for 3s and then we didn't have many opportunities around the rim.”
It matched the Gators' 16-7 advantage it held after scoring nine-straight points, capped by a Karrin Jindra 3-point play with 6:38 left until halftime. But it took Lutheran High just 1½ minutes to take the momentum right back.
Gebhardt, who had 10 of her team-high 12 points in the first half, started the Eagles' comeback with a free throw, then 1:06 later, she dished in a putback. Following a Gator turnover on the ensuing inbounds, Mia Wiederin worked her way open for a corner 3-pointer to pull within 17-15.
“We switched up to a man press, and we started turning them over on that and getting some easy baskets,” coach Wiederin said.
From there, the Eagles' free-throw shooting prowess finished the first-half surge.
Hannah Fouts came off the bench to hit two free throws to put the Eagles within 21-19 with 2:21 left, and she added another from the charity stripe 19 seconds later. Lauren Buhrman gave the Eagles the one-point halftime lead with two free throws with 51 seconds remaining.
Despite the comeback, Scheitel said her team was not concerned.
“Going into the locker room down by one, that's OK,” she said. “We can work with that.”
IN THE BOYS game, Lutheran High never led after Brady Jackson knifed through the lane for a layup 1:35 into the contest — the first basket of the game for either team.
Ponca responded in the fashion expected of a top-three type of team. It scored the next eight points, and the Indians took a 14-6 lead after a Cayden Phillips 3-point play with 2:14 left in the first quarter. The advantage eventually reached 31-19 after Taylor Korth came off the bench for a basket with 1:20 remaining in the first half, but Lutheran High kept it within single digits after the break after a 3 by Jaxson Kant and a layup by Kaden Carr in the final minute of the half.
“Early on, we were getting stops and getting rebounds,” Ponca coach Adam Poulosky said. “We were getting steals and we were able to get out and run and get out to an early lead. I guess I was just disappointed that we got out to that lead pretty early, and we could not get a couple more stops just to get it to like 20 where the game would be over. They kept hitting shots to get it to eight or nine, and then it was a game the whole way.”
For the next two quarters, Ponca was never able to pull away. Its largest lead in the third quarter was 11 points twice, and Lutheran High got a 3-pointer from Grant Colligan with 2:17 remaining to get to within 59-52, but it made just one more field goal the rest of the game — a buzzer-beating 3 by Tanner Koss.
“We couldn't quite get over the hump,” Lutheran High coach Kenny Blank said. “We've addressed it. We're getting down to 12 in that first half, and we're scratching and clawing to get our way back, but you can't spot a good team like Ponca that many points and expect to win.”
Carter Kingsbury paced Ponca with a game-high 15 points, with 12 of those coming in the second half. Phillips and Brandon Kneifl added 13 each. Kant and Ben Gebhardt led the Eagles with 14 points each, and Koss added nine points while Trystan Scott had six assists.
Girls game
Wisner-Pilger 11 10 10 14 — 45
Lutheran High 7 15 8 6 — 36
WISNER-PILGER (1-5): Macy Stuhr 3 0-2 7; Adi Meyer 1 2-4 4; Lindsey Kneifl 6 0-5 12; Aspin Waterman 2 4-7 8; Karrin Jindra 3 2-5 8; Emma Heller 0 6-13 6. Totals: 14 14-35 45.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (2-5): Lauren Buhrman 1 2-2 4; Mia Furst 1 1-2 3; Chloe Spence 3 0-0 8; Becca Gebhardt 5 1-2 12; Mia Wiederin 1 2-5 5; Leah Sugita 0 1-2 1; Hannah Fouts 0 3-4 3. Totals: 11 10-17 36.
Boys game
Ponca 16 17 17 14 — 64
Lutheran High 9 15 18 14 — 56
PONCA (6-1): Cayden Phillips 5 2-3 13; Brandon Kneifl 5 2-3 13; Bryar Bennett 4 0-0 8; Paul Masin 3 0-0 6; Carter Kingsbury 5 5-8 15; Zach Fernau 1 0-0 3; Aden Anderson 1 2-2 4; Taylor Korth 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 11-16 64.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (5-2): Brady Jackson 2 0-0 4; Ben Gebhardt 6 0-0 14; Tanner Koss 3 2-3 9; Jaxson Kant 5 3-5 14; Kaden Carr 1 0-0 3; Cort McKeown 2 1-2 7; Grant Colligan 2 0-0 6. Totals: 21 6-10 56.