The Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic girls soccer team for 2022 is basically a puzzle that coach Chad Miller and his assistant, Lauren Hirsch, are going to be putting together.
Miller, who is also the coach of the Northeast Community College women’s squad, returns to the sideline for the Eagles after several years away from the program.
“Our numbers are good — we’re at 18 girls — so that’s a positive,” Miller said. “In the small amount of time we’ve had with the team, our midfield looks good, but everything else we still have to figure out as we go.”
“We’ve only had one practice where everybody was there, so we’re still learning about our players, but we play in a few days,” he said. “We’ll have to find those girls who can score goals, who can defend.”
In 2020, the Eagles’ soccer season was canceled, and last year the Hawks’ soccer seasons were moved to the spring, which, for Miller, meant not being able to attend and watch LHNE/NC girls soccer games.
“I haven’t seen them play in two years,” Miller said. “I normally watch them every single year and keep up-to-date with them. So now we have a number of new people that I’m seeing for the first time.”
The lack of practice time together and the lack of familiarity mean that putting the team together is, according to Miller, much like a puzzle that needs to be solved.
The Eagles were 3-8 last season and Hirsch, who was an assistant for the team, indicated that several key players return.
Senior Kalea Fischer, she said, along with juniors Shayla Raeside, Mia Wiederin and Avery Koeppe, as well as sophomore Jacey Wolf are all back after gaining valuable experience last year.
Those returning players, with the addition of foreign exchange student Filippa Jonsson and several freshmen, such as Josie Spence, lead Miller and Hirsch to believe that winning half of this season’s games or more — despite a difficult schedule — is a realistic goal.
“These girls are good athletes, they’re scrappy, and hard workers,” Miller said. “They’re also smart soccer players and are picking up new concepts quickly.”
“If our strength is in our midfield, and they can control a game for us, then that’ll be a positive,” he said. “If our midfield is strong, then that puzzle can be connected from the back to the front. We’re hoping we can iron that out this week.”
Miller added that the Eagles’ formation, set pieces and strategy would be formulated as the coaches become more familiar with the players’ strengths.
“For now, and during the team’s first few games, we’ll be moving people around, and decisions will be made on positions players will fill,” Miller said. “We’ll try to find their best fit; we hope to utilize them in a place where they fit the best and can help the team the most.”
The Eagles will open their season at the Omaha Bryan tournament with games on Friday and Saturday.
Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic girls soccer roster
Senior: Kalea Fischer.
Juniors: Addison Corr, Filippa Jonsson, Avery Koeppe, Mia Wiederin, Kylie Herbolsheimer, Kinsley Carr and Shayla Raeside.
Sophomores: Jacey Wolf, Hanna Brummer and Kealy Ranslem.
Freshmen: Hannah Hoesing, Aspen Fischer, Kayleigh Cattau, Mckenna Wasson, Josie Spence, Faith Baumgartel and Blanca Sanchez.