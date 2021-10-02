HARTINGTON — Class D No. 7 Lutheran High Northeast ruined Hartington-Newcastle's homecoming with a 41-8 win here at the Hartington Community Athletic Complex, but it didn't ruin the night of a couple of future Wildcats.
Rex Lippert and Waylan Grutsch, who play for the Hartington third and fourth-grade team, were on hand to root for their idols and cheer their team on to a victory.
Unfortunately, their team ran into a relentless running game, an opportunistic passing game and some great defense by the Eagles to hand their team the lopsided loss.
"We'll come back," Lippert said after his team trailed 22-8 at the half. "We have to."
Well, his team didn't, but isn't that the best thing about high school football? The kids, the fans? What is the score?
After an 8-8 start in the opening quarter, Lutheran High ran off 33 points to send the Wildcats to the loss and improve to 6-0 on the season.
"We had a week off and wondered how we would respond this week," Lutheran High coach, Darin Suckstorf said. "We fixed a few things and came back ready to go."
LHNE scored first on a pass from Landon Johnson to Gavin Kinter from 20 yards out — after Champion White ran in the extra-point try the score was 8-0.
Hartington-Newcastle answered with a quarterback Riley Sudbeck run of 44 yards on a great fake to the running back and sprint down the left sideline heading north early in the second quarter.
Sudbeck would be injured in the second quarter, which took away a part of Wildcat coach, Corey Uldrich's offense.
"We were limited throwing the ball when he went out," Uldrich said. "Injuries are part of football and Lane (Heimes) did a great job — but when you get behind like we did, you need to the throw the ball — Riley gives us the best chance through the air."
Lutheran High Northeast would add a score a score later in the frame on a Keaton Ranslem run with 6:01 left in the half and another with a Cort McKeown pass from Johnson from 33 yards out.
After a Ranslem try for two was successful, the Eagles led 22-8 with 17 seconds left in the first half.
The lead didn't deter the two young Wildcats, but the game was LHNE's to lose from there.
The Eagle defense got involved early in the the third when McKeown intercepted a pass and returned it 20 yards to midfield.
Johnson then hit McKeown for a 35-yard gain and McKeown took it in from there with a run.
After Braden Feddern kicked the extra point, the Eagles were up 29-8 with just under three minutes gone in the third.
"We wanted to stay after them," Suckstorf said. "We have gotten complacent at times this season and we wanted to keep the pressure on and close out the game."
Johnson hit McKeown again in the fourth from 21 yards away to make it 35-8 with 10:16 left in the game.
"I thought our defense against the run was pretty solid all night," Uldrich said. "They found a way to score anyway. I thought we could stick with them."
Johnson would find Josh Rojas from 15 yards out to close out the scoring with the 41-8 final score.
"We did a lot of good things tonight on both sides of the ball," Suckstorf said. "We need to work on being consistent and we need to keep working toward finishing a game. We need to keep working."
Scoring
LH (5-0) 8 14 7 12 — 41
H-N (2-4) 0 8 0 0 — 8
FIRST QUARTER
LH: Gavin Kinter 20 pass from Landon Johnson, Champion White run, :30.
SECOND QUARTER
HN: Riley Sudbeck 44 run, Sudbeck run, 9:54.
LH: Keaton Ranslem 7 run, run failed, 6:01.
LH: Cort McKeown 33 pass from Johnson, Ranslem run, :17.
THIRD QUARTER
LH: Ranslem 5 run, Braden Feddern kick, 9:13.
FOURTH QUARTER
LH: McKeown 21 pass from Johnson, run failed, 10:16.
LH: Josh Rojas 15 pass from Johnson, run failed, 10:03.