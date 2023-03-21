Almost everything is new about the Lutheran High Northeast track and field program.
Tyrone Hubbard, the Eagles’ first-year coach, along with assistant coaches Justin Jordan and Ally Staub, will be working with seven boys and five girls — all freshmen and sophomores — as they begin what Hubbard describes as a rebuilding of the program.
Originally from Elm Creek, Hubbard participated in football, basketball and track in high school.
“I was a thrower in high school, and after high school I went to Midland University where I played two years of college football and was a thrower on the track team for one year,” Hubbard said. “After that, I had some injuries so I retired from sports, and I’ve been coaching since.”
Hubbard gained coaching experience while in college at Midland, also at Cedar Bluffs and, after serving as a sports official for a year, coached one season of football at Omaha Benson.
“Me and my wife had a child. He’s turning 1 at the end of this month. My wife is originally from Norfolk, so we decided it’s time to get closer to family,” Hubbard said. “A great opportunity came at the semester, and I’m able to teach at Christ Lutheran School. I coached the junior high basketball team, and from that there was an opportunity for track, so now I’m getting an opportunity to follow my dream as a head coach.”
Hubbard realizes that with such a young group of athletes, the program is getting a fresh start.
“We’re young, and we’re rebuilding,” Hubbard said. “My goal right now is to rebuild the program, so in a way, starting with freshmen and sophomores is perfect.”
Four of the boys and one of the girls are sophomores, and all were on the track and field team a year ago.
“So far, they’ve adapted to the way I coach, and they’re willing to do what I’m asking,” Hubbard said. “We’ve worked pretty hard and pretty quick, and then we’re out, with four days of practice and three days of rest for now.”
Hubbard said “even though we have just 12 kids, they’re all great kids that are willing to work for me.”
For the boys, David Rodriguez (distance), Jaren Koeppe (long jumps, middle distance), Jaceyff Clyde (throws) and Issac Koester (throws) are all back for the Eagles.
The freshmen are Brodie Nielsen (middle distance), Aiden Gallop (throws) and Gavin Feddern (jumps).
“We’ll be field events strong,” Hubbard said. “Then we’ll look at a 4x400 or 4x100 relay, whatever we can put together for the season.”
The girls return Izabella Stark (throws) as the only sophomore.
Freshmen are Callie Fisher (distance), Kiara Brachle (throws), Abbey Ramsey (long jump, throws) and Addison Hurlbert (throws).
“Callie Fisher was a state qualifier last fall on the cross country team, so I’m looking forward to seeing what she can do,” Hubbard said. “Other than that, we’ll be strong in the field events.”
Hubbard hopes that as the season goes along, some of the athletes might be open to participate in running events.
“We’ve been doing running workouts as throwers, too,” Hubbard said. “Explosiveness comes from speed, and there are several of these kids that I’d like to put in some running events.”
With a pair of small squads, the goal is to “see where we start at the beginning of the season and build upon it each week, then see if we can get some kids qualified for state.”
“I want to see the kids get better throughout the season,” Hubbard said. “I think this year we’ll focus on becoming better athletes, improving personal records and getting a good start to their athletic careers since they’re so young.”
Lutheran High will compete in Class C and will participate in the C2-6 district at West Holt, which, Hubbard recognizes, “will be very difficult competition.”
The Eagles’ motto for the season comes from Hebrews 12:1, “Let us run with endurance the race God has set before us.”
Hubbard described the meaning of the passage as related to the teams’ lower numbers.
“We can see that with our small numbers that the season is going to be somewhat of an endurance race just to stay healthy,” Hubbard said. “We’re going to have to build up that endurance to compete week in and week out.”
Lutheran High Northeast boys track and field roster
Sophomores: David Rodriguez, Jaren Koeppe, Jaceyff Clyde and Issac Koester.
Freshmen: Gavin Feddern, Brodie Nielsen and Aiden Gallop.
Lutheran High Northeast girls track and field roster
Sophomore: Izabella Stark.
Freshmen: Kiara Brachle, Abbey Ramsey, Callie Fisher,and Addison Hurlbert.