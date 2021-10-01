CROFTON — O'Neill came away with the 2021 Mid-State Girls' Golf Tournament championship here at Lakeview Golf Course north of Crofton on Thursday.
The Eagles outdistanced Battle Creek by 25 strokes and used four individuals in the top 12 of the tourney to come away with the conference crown.
"We are getting some things figured out and playing well at the right time," first-year O'Neill coach Ashley Belmer said. "We have three sophomores and two seniors, and it seems every meet one of the players is hitting a personal best."
At the conference meet, it was Madison Hampton's turn.
Hampton earned medalist honors after firing a 92 amid a rough final year at O'Neill.
"I have been a little sick for a while," Hampton said. "I'm getting over it now and ready to finish out the season."
Hampton has had COVID not once, but twice, and is getting back to enjoying a round of golf and her teammates.
"I'm having the best time now, this is great," she said. "I feel like I'm getting back to normal and ready to compete for the rest of the season."
O'Neill is made up of players from O'Neill St. Mary's and O'Neill High School, but no matter how the bread is sliced, the schools combined for the conference title.
"Honestly, I didn't ever play golf until this spring," Belmer said. "When a player asks me a question about her game, I look into it through Google or ask someone — I try to just manage the girls and get the most out of their talents — not mine."
Despite her lack of actual golf experience, Belmer and the Eagles are getting along just fine.
Hampton seems to be saving her best for last as she is at the tail end of her high school career.
"Today is the best I've shot," Hampton said. "Not just this year, but ever, I'll try building from here."
Hampton shot a 47 in her first round and followed that with a 45 on her second nine.
And Belmer appreciates the versatility of her team.
"We don't have just one star on the team," Belmer said. "Every meet someone steps forward — today was Madi's turn."
Boone Central's Taylor Beierman outlasted Hampton's teammate, Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, for second place by a scorecard tiebreaker after each golfer fired 95, three shots behind Hampton.
Riley Haschke of Wayne was fourth in another tiebreaker at 101 along with fifth-place Pierce golfer Keli Shermer, who also finished at 101.
A pair of Battle Creek players were next with Molly Heimes placing sixth at 102 and Joslyn Hrabanek seventh at 106.
Jenna Wiebelhaus of Hartington Cedar Catholic also carded a 106 and ended up eighth.
Emmah Benson of Boone Central was ninth at 109, and two O’Neill players tied for 10th with Cece Mlarik edging Olivia Jarman for the 10th spot after both shot 110.
Norfolk Catholic had a pair of players in the meet with Kadee Clinch carding a 136 for 36th place and Lydia Brockhaus shooting 152 for 43rd.
In the team race, O’Neill was 25 strokes better than runner-up Battle Creek, 407-432. Boone Central and Pierce both had team scores of 441, but the Cardinals won a scorecard comparison to take third.
Cedar Catholic was fifth at 457, and Crofton was sixth with a 517.
O'Neill, Pierce, Wayne, Norfolk Catholic, Battle Creek and Cedar Catholic will all prepare for the Class C-3 District on Monday, Oct. 4, hosted by Battle Creek at Fair Play Golf Course.
Boone Central will head to Oakland Country Club on Tuesday, Oct. 5, for the C-2 District meet.
TEAM SCORES
O'Neill 407, Battle Creek 432, Boone Central 441, Pierce 441, Hartington Central Catholic 457, Crofton 517.
INDIVIDUAL SCORES
1. Madison Hampton (O'N) 92; 2. Taylor Beierman (BC) 95; 3. Kaylin Gaughenbaugh (O'N) 95; 4. Riley Haschke (WAY) 101; 5. Keli Shermer (PIE) 101; 6. Molly Heimes (BC) 102; 7. Joslyn Hrabanek (BC) 106; 8. Jenna Wiebelhaus (HCC) 106; 9. Emmah Benson (BC) 109; 10. Cece Mlarik (O'N) 110.