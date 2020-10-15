Thursday night’s regular-season ending contest between Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Lutheran High Northeast was a battle between like-minded teams.
Both wanted to pound the opposing defense into submission with a straight-ahead rushing game, while putting up a stout defense to limit the opponent’s offensive success.
Ultimately, it was the Eagles’ numerous contributions in both areas that led to Lutheran High’s 16-8 victory, but not without challenges.
“I was just proud of our guys, how they responded to some tough breaks,” Eagles coach Darin Suckstorf said. “(Laurel-Concord-Coleridge) got in the red zone, and our guys just had to make some plays. It was awesome to see them do it.”
“They just did a great job of executing what we called tonight,” he said. “A lot of things didn’t go our way at times, but they found a way to get stops and get us the ball back.”
The Eagles opened the game with a time-consuming 13-play 65-yard scoring drive, featuring a variety of offensive plays such as six Beaudette runs, a halfback throwback pass from Trystan Scott to Beaudette, and two completions from Beaudette to Cort McKeown--including the five-yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone that put Lutheran High up 8-0 following a PAT run by Scott.
The Bears answered with a touchdown march of the same distance, with power runner Evan Haisch carrying the ball on 11 of the 14 plays LCC ran before he plunged into the end zone from three yards out to tie the score at 8.
“Actually, we worked on a lot of two-point plays (in practice), because I really thought it was going to come down to that,” Suckstorf said.
Fumbles hindered both teams until late in the second period when Lutheran High pounced on a fumbled punt return on the Bears’ 30 with under a minute remaining in the half.
The Beaudette-to-Scott connection promptly provided the go-ahead touchdown--and eventual 16-8 margin of victory--with a 27-yard completion that Scott hauled in, getting both feet inbounds in the back of the end zone.
As well as the Lutheran High offense did, paced by the running of quarterback Beaudette, who gained 141 yards on 34 carries--winning the rushing competition with the Bears’ Haisch, who contributed 97 yards of his own on 27 tries--along with the 43 receiving yards and two scores from Scott.
“We ran our ‘jet’ and ‘zoom’ series, and the quarterback gets a lot of running game in that,” Suckstorf said. “That’s kind of what they were giving us on the defensive side, so we took advantage of it.”
“Our guys don’t care who gets the ball and who gets the carries; they just want to win,” he said. “It’s awesome to see them take turns to see who gets carries and who gets touchdowns. They just know they’ve got a good offensive line, and they want to run behind them.”
Even then, it was the Eagles’ defense that provided two huge second-half stops that protected the lead.
The first came after the Bears’ 265-pound senior lineman Austin Hall, with the help of linebacker Haisch, stuffed Lutheran High’s Eli Knapp on a run up the middle on fourth-and-one from the LCC 8-yard line.
The Bears, buoyed by three completions from quarterback Evan Schmitt--the first a five-yarder to Deagan Puppe and, later, consecutive catches by Cael Hartung for 36 yards--quickly moved the ball into the Eagles’ red zone.
But that’s when the Lutheran High defense stiffened.
A tackle-for-loss by Ethan Christian on third-and-one, followed by a pass break-up by McKeown on fourth down ended the threat.
“Ethan’s really come on at the end of the season; he’s won our ‘defensive player of the week’ award two weeks in a row,” Suckstorf said. ‘He’s that senior leader on the line; he’s undersized but he finds a way to get to the ball.”
The second defensive stand by the Eagles was a goalline game-saver, as Lutheran High stopped the Bears on four plays inside the 10--three running plays by Haisch that gained six yards and another pass break-up by McKeown on fourth-and-four with four minutes left in the game.
“I think it took everybody on our defense tonight; we needed some playmakers to make plays in the passing game--we had some guys who did a great job in coverage and breaking up some passes, and when we needed a rush we finally got one at the end,” Suckstorf said. “I was proud of how these guys responded defensively. I told them, that’s what it takes to make a good run in the playoffs--a good defense.”
Seven Beaudette running plays in a row allowed the Eagles to run out the clock, clinching the 16-8 win that Suckstorf anticipates will provide Lutheran High with an opportunity to host a first-round game in the Class D1 playoffs.
“We’re hoping to be around a fourth-seed in the East, which would give us a home game next Thursday,” Suckstorf said.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (5-3) 0 8 0 0 -- 8
Lutheran High Northeast (7-1) 8 8 0 0 -- 16
Scoring summary
First quarter
LH: Cort McKeown 5 pass from Haydyn Beaudette (Trystan Scott run), 5:23.
Second quarter
LCC: Evan Haisch 3 run (Haisch run), 11:56.
LH: McKeown 23 pass from Beaudette (Scott run), :18.