A 66.7% increase in its roster size is an encouraging sign for the Lutheran High Northeast cross country team.
But the Eagles hope their times, on the other hand, continue to decrease.
After having only three boys out last fall, Lutheran High Northeast features a squad of five this season — four boys and one girl — for second-year coach Andrew Keseman.
“We just ran a time trial the other day, and all the returners have showed definite improvement from where they were last year,” Keseman said. “We have a lot of new people, too, and they seem to be doing very well, too.”
Returning for the Eagles are senior Kolby Nielsen and sophomore David Rodriguez. Senior Zachary Baumann is also out again after last running as a sophomore, so he gives the teams an extra boost of experience.
Sophomore Andrew Bucklew and freshman Callie Fisher — the lone girl — are the two true newcomers for Lutheran High Northeast.
Having enough boys to qualify for team scoring in meets that require four runners provides the Eagles with extra motivation.
“Our boys team can compete as a team, which is nice,” Keseman said. “I hope they can work with each other and use each other to improve their times. I’m looking for, generally speaking, that marked improvement over the season.
“We’ve got opportunities and potential for medals. But, especially since we have a majority of underclassmen, we’re really focused on that improvement more than anything else.”
LUTHERAN HIGH CROSS COUNTRY ROSTER
Seniors: Kolby Nielsen and Zachary Baumann.
Sophomores: David Rodriguez and Andrew Bucklew.
Freshman: Callie Fisher.