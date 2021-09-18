WAKEFIELD — Lutheran High Northeast turned away Wakefield for the first time in three years and did it emphatically in the first half.
Wakefield came storming back in the second half to make a game of it, but the Eagles already had done the damage.
“We just did what we did and came away with the win," Lutheran High Norfolk coach Darin Suckstorf said. "We had a lot of kids get this win, but some have been better than others."
Keaton Ranslem ended the afternoon with over 180 yards rushing and four touchdowns, most of the scores and the yards in the opening 24 minutes.
But the Trojans refused to go away.
"We kept going, Wakefield coach Mike Hassler said. "We wanted to make a game of it after they had gone up on us — and I feel we did."
After Lutheran High Northeast went up 28-6 in the opening half, the Trojans began a comeback for the ages.
Landon Jonson found Cort McKeown from 10 yards away before Lutheran High got busy making it a game the Trojans would have to respond to get to the win column.
Wakefield responded early in the third frame , but Wakefield answered.
Cade Johnson scored on a five-yard run, but the Wakefield quarterback made plays through the air to keep his team in the game.
"We just want to win," Johnson said. "However I can make that happen I will help us do just that ."
The Trojans came up with a frantic rally at the end of the game, scoring a couple of touchdowns within 14 seconds, but Lutheran High had taken care of enough business before to come away with the win.
A touchdown by Logan Bokemper with a little over a minute and 40 seconds left, an onside kick and 13 seconds later a Bokemper 37-yard run and the Trojans were making Suckstorf nervous.
"They (Wakefield) have beaten us the past three years," Suckstorf said. "We had to work to win this one but it is what we expected. Now we move along to the rest of the season and play another great team next week in Elkhorn Valley."
LH: (4-0) 16 12 8 8 — 44
W 6 0 14 20 - 40
FIRST QUARTER
LH: Cort McKeown 11 pass from Landon Johnson, Keaton Ranslem pass from Johnson, 7:57.
LH: Ranslem 43 pass from Johnson, 5:51, Carson Anderson pass from Ranslem, 5:51.
W: Hunter Schultz 45 pass from Cade Johnson, run failed, :56.
SECOND QUARTER
LH: Ranslem 7 run, run failed, 10:04.
LH: Ranslem 7 run, run failed, 8:40.
THIRD QUARTER
W: Johnson 5 run, pass failed, 8:45.
LH: Ranslem 5 run, Ranslem run, 5:56.
W: Logan Bokemper 41 run, Gabe Lamprecht pass from Johnson, 3:15.
FOURTH QUARTER
W: Hunter Schultz 11 pass from Johnson, Bokemper pass from Johnson, 5:41.
LH: Ranslem 8 run, Ranslem run, 2:00.
W: Bokemper 16 run, pass failed, 1:41.
W: Bokemper 37 run, run failed, 1:34.