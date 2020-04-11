Because of the coronavirus outbreak, NSAA officially shut down spring activities for the 2019-20 school year, canceling the possibility of a state tournament appearance for the Lutheran High Northeast boys golf team.
The Eagles came into the season after having a few tournament wins under their belt in 2019, along with four out of the five starters returning from last year.
"We had some high expectations. We were looking to be at the top at about every tournament we were going to play in," Lutheran High Northeast coach Patrick Meyer said.
The three seniors who are graduating in the spring are Ben Gebhardt, Jaxson Kant and Carter Herbolsheimer.
"All three of those seniors were the backbone of the team," Meyer said.
Gebhardt, a three-sport athlete, had plans of making the state tournament this season, as he was one stroke away from making the state tournament in 2019.
"I was really looking forward to giving it another shot and making it to state this year," Gebhardt said.
Gebhardt and the Eagles had one complete week of practice but were ready to compete and win a few more tournaments.
"We were in midseason form already after our first week of practice," he said. "We wanted to win a few more this year and make state."
Kant, another senior three-sport athlete, medaled consistently in 2019 and had plans to do the same in 2020.
"Usually when you are placing individually, you are doing pretty well as a team," Kant said. "All of that is credit to our coach. He's a great coach, and he does a lot in practice to get us ready for tournaments."
During these tough times, Kant said this is something bigger than sports. Although it is tough for everything to be canceled, it is the right thing to do.
"It's better safe than sorry," he said. "This whole situation is God's plan."
Kant played football and basketball during his time at Lutheran High Northeast, but he was putting in plenty of work on his golf game during the offseason.
"I was very excited. I wanted to give it my all to help out the team," he said. "I prepared a lot in the summer to be able to compete in the spring."
Carter Herbolsheimer was disappointed along with the rest of the team when he found out the season got canceled.
"We had an experienced team coming back this year with the goal of making to state," he said. "Unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be."
Adam Echtenkamp, a junior on the Lutheran High Northeast team, was the fourth returner. He could have given the Eagles four strong golfers for any tournament.
"Team-wise, they realized after the success that we had last year that this year we were going to be looking at possibly making it to state," Meyer said. "State was realistic for us."
The other golfers who would have been on the team include junior Quinn Pape along with sophomores Mason Petersen and Trystan Scott.
Next year Herbolsheimer will attend Wayne State College to study pre-pharmacy, Gebhardt is undecided as he will attend the University of Kansas and Kant will play football and plans to major in secondary education at Concordia University in Nebraska.
"I've been blessed to have the opportunity to play football," Kant said. "I have a passion for sports and history. Lutheran High has prepared me well for college and life after college."