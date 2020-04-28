With two seniors leading the way, the Lutheran High Northeast boys track and field team members entered the season looking to showcase the skills they have been working on in the offseason.
"We were focusing on self-improvement," Lutheran High Northeast coach Brenden Olsen said.
Lutheran High senior Garrett Sommer did well throughout his high school career, leading the way for the Eagles as he competed in the triple jump, long jump, high jump, 300-meter hurdles and 110 hurdles.
He had school top 10 marks in each event and could have potentially broken the top five his senior year along with potentially making it to the Nebraska state track and field meet.
"Garrett and Gavin (Gaylen) both had a good shot of making it to state this year," Olsen said.
But three years in a row, injuries right before districts prevented Sommer from competing at the highest level. He wasn't able to qualify for the Nebraska state track and field meet.
"This year I was planning on taking it easy so I wouldn't get hurt, but I didn't get that chance," Sommer said.
Sommer was plagued with injuries as he dislocated one of his knees freshman year. In his sophomore year, he tore a few ligaments in his ankles, and then his junior year, he fractured a couple of lumbar vertebrae.
"I was really hoping this year I would get my chance, but it got taken away," Sommer said.
But this year, it wasn’t injuries that derailed Sommer’s season. The COVID-19 pandemic shut down the season after two weeks of practices.
Sommer and his coach were going to come up with a plan going into the 2020 season to help prevent injuries by sticking to one event, but it was going to be difficult to choose, Olsen said.
"The kid can jump through the roof. Unfortunately, we were going to have him choose his best field event," Olsen said. "I really wanted to let him loose."
Sommer improved in every field event he competed in, including the long jump, where he improved each year by 1 foot 4 inches per year. In the high jump, he increased 4 inches every year, and in the triple jump, he increased by 2 feet each year. Also, in the 300 hurdles, his season personal record decreased by 1.3 seconds each year.
"Garrett is the first and only athlete so far that I have coached all four years of high school, and he has improved consistently across every event," Olsen said.
Senior Gavin Gaylen also dealt with injuries throughout his career as he had problems with his foot during his sophomore year, which turned out to be stress fractures in his foot halfway through his junior year. He wasn't able to finish the last half of the season in 2019.
"He is a great runner and, unfortunately, last year he developed stress fractures that held him back from competing the last half of the year, and I hate to see this year just slip by without giving him the chance to show what he is capable of when he is at full strength," Olsen said.
Next year, Sommer will go to medical school to become a physical therapist at Wayne State College while Gaylen is going to work in construction.
The Lutheran High girls track and field team didn't have any seniors on the team this year, but the Eagles did have a talented group of juniors and underclassmen ready to make a run for an appearance at the state track and field meet.
"I was hoping this year they were going to make some noise after flying under the radar from a year ago," Olsen said.
The juniors this year were going to be Ashley Uecker, Aubrey Herbolsheimer, Becca Gebhardt, Halle Berner, Leah Sugita and Lydia Deichmann.
Gebhardt was the only state qualifier returning to the Eagles squad. While she didn't place at state in the discus, she is second on the list in school history.
Berner has school records in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dash events, Uecker is third in school history in the long jump, while Herbolsheimer is top 10 in school history in the 300 hurdles, 800 and 1,600 relay team and was part of the school record breaking 3,200 relay team. Sugita is in the top 10 in the shot put, and Deichmann would have been working on sprints and the long jump in 2020.
For the returning sophomores, Alyssa Marotz is in the top 10 in school history in the long jump, along with the record-breaking 3,200 relay team, while Mia Furst finished in the top 10 in the shot put and was on the 1,600 relay team.
The Eagles also were going to have a few new faces, including sophomore Tasha Ivey and freshmen Carleigh Tietz, Paige Kossmann, Hannah Holdorf and Tristen Buss.
Everyone will return next year with hopes of making some noise by finishing in the top three of every meet, along with making it to the state track and field meet.
"The girls side is pretty consistent, as sophomores and freshmen last year have 13 school top 10 records, two of which are school records. That top 10 list for this group of girls for the 2020 season was within reach to improve top 10 marks held to 22 and even make a solid push for six school records this year," Olsen said. "I am very excited that this group of girls are able to come back for 2021. Hopefully we are able to work on some things this summer if all of this clears up so they can continue to improve and hopefully come out swinging in 2021 with people wondering where in the world this group came from.
“As sophomores and freshmen, they kind of flew under the radar and this was the year they were expected to make some noise, but without the 2020 season they will have the last shot for their senior year along with some solid support from some juniors that might make more than a little noise next year."
On the boys side, the Eagles will bring back juniors Andrew Glaser and James Wright, sophomore Chantz Ames and freshmen Collin Schroder and Judah Deichmann.