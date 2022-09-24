NORFOLK - Norfolk Lutheran High Northeast wasted little time in easing head coach Darin Suckstorf's mind of any concern about lacking focus due to a week full of homecoming activities as the Eagles cruised to a 63-12 win over North Central here at Memorial Field Friday evening.
The Knights stayed with the Eagles for the first couple of scores, but Lutheran High heated up late in the opening 12 minutes and led at the half, 36-6.
"I felt like we executed what we wanted to get done here tonight," Suckstorf said. "Once we settled in we kind of got into a rhythm and did some good things."
The "rhythm" was easier said than done as the Eagles lost starting quarterback, Landon Johnson in the first half to a knee injury then back up, Gavin Feddern was banged up late in the half with an apparent high ankle sprain, which forced Lutheran High to run a lot of wildcat in the third quarter with Josh Rojas leading the way.
"We're very comfortable in the wildcat," Sochstorf said. "But we'd rather run it when we want to, not because we had to - we'll see how these injuries work out tomorrow and next week."
Rojas running the football is never a bad plan and he performed like, well, himself.
He found the end zone in the first quarter but in the third, he took over the game.
After a North Central pass from Zac Swanson to Dylan Benemerito gave the Knights a spark from five yards out with 6:54 remaining in the third frame the Eagles had good field position on the ensuing kick off.
Setting up shop at the North Central 38, five consecutive Rojas runs, the last from the 15, had the Eagles back in the end zone.
Rojas then intercepted Swanson at the Eagle's 36 and raced 44 yards on the first play from scrimmage after the pick and after a Braden Feddern extra point kick, Lutheran High was up 49-12 which began the continuous clock.
Evan Glaser recovered a Knight fumble early in the final quarter, which set up Charlie Sullivan for a 44-yard scamper then Gavin Kinter hauled in a Gavin Feddern aerial for a 40-yard score and the final was set.
"We'll go back to the drawing board and see who's healthy moving forward," Suckstorf said. ""We'll figure it ou when we know who we have to work with next week."
After Rojas scored in the first, North Central answered with another Swanson to Benemerito hook up from 64 yards out and after a failed conversion run, the score was 7-6.
The Eagles then scored 29 unanswered points to head to the halftime break with the 36-6 lead.
Lutheran High moved to 3-2 on the season while the Knights fell to 0-5.
NC (0-5) 6 0 6 0 - 12
LHNE (3-2) 29 7 13 14 - 63
FIRST QUARTER
LHNE: Josh Rojas 15 run, Braden Feddern kick, 9:15.
NC: Dylan Benemerito 64 pass from Zac Swanson, run failed, 8:15.
LHNE: B. Feddern 29 pass from Landon Johnson, kick blocked, 6:57.
LHNE: Johnson 15 run, Johnson run, 4:33.
LHNE: Blocked punt recovered in end zone, Johnson run, 4:06.
SECOND QUARTER
LHNE: Gavin Feddern 23 run, B. Feddern kick, 1:28.
THIRD QUARTER
NC: Benemerito 5 pass from Swanson, pass failed, 6:54.
LHNE: Rojas 16 run, run failed, 4:27.
LHNE: Rojas 44 run, B. Feddern kick, 4:06.
FOURTH QUARTER
LHNE: Charlie Sullivan 44 run, run failed, 10:47.
LHNE: Gavin Kinter 40 pass from G. Feddern, G. Feddern run, 4:00.