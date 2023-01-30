The Lutheran High Northeast boys and girls basketball teams turned up the defensive heat early in their games against Riverside Monday evening.
As a result, both squads got off to fast starts against the Chargers that produced commanding leads en route to convincing wins for the Eagles.
The Lutheran High boys’ zone defense accumulated steals that became easy baskets while hustling to a 19-2 first-quarter lead, and the Eagles (now 14-4) maintained that margin the rest of the game to secure a 61-39 win.
The girls used full-court defense to produce takeaways and pressure Riverside into numerous turnovers, which Lutheran High (now 5-14) built into leads of 17-0 after the first quarter and 30-1 at the half en route to a 56-17 victory.
“We wanted to get off to a good start, and I liked our focus. We were able to convert those possessions we gained with our defense,” Eagles boys coach Kenny Blank said. “That’s kind of been the key. We’ve been able to turn people over, but we haven’t always made the right play in transition. Tonight I thought we made the right play, and we finished.”
The Lutheran High zone–with or without trapping–took the ball away from the Chargers repeatedly and, behind 7 points each from Anden Schold and Josh Rojas, allowed the Eagles to speed to a 19-2 advantage in the first period.
“We mixed it up defensively. The guys have a good feel of when to trap, when to fake the trap, which kind of gets teams off balance,” Blank said. “The boys love that defense. I think for that reason they liked to be aggressive and anticipate. It takes everybody moving while the ball is in the air, and I think we did a good job of that tonight.”
Meanwhile, the Chargers managed a single field goal, by Caidyn Carraher, and just six attempts despite a timeout by Riverside coach Scott Schmieding five minutes into the quarter.
The Chargers regrouped in the second, but as Lutheran High continued to score with patient ball movement and 6 of 10 success from the field–and 11 points from Braden Feddern–Riverside was unable to cut into its deficit despite trying multiple defenses against the Eagles.
“A few games ago we were a little too aggressive on the offensive end when things weren’t there, so we’re doing a better job–making better reads and not forcing it as much,” Blank said. “You can put up 60 points when you play that way.”
Another by-product of the Eagles’ offensive attack was balanced scoring. Feddern led Lutheran High with a game-high 21 points–making 8 of 14 field goal attempts, including 4 of 6 from the 3-point line–while Rojas was close behind with 20, and Schold added 13.
“The nice thing about us is that we’ve got other guys and can pick up if one guy is off,” Blank said. “The boys did a good job adjusting to the various defenses Riverside was throwing at us.”
Two quick baskets by the Riversides’ Carraher closed the margin to 36-20, but a quick timeout by Blank helped refocus the Eagles, and Lutheran High promptly outscored the Chargers 11-3–finishing the period with a driving layup and a 3 from Feddern, along with his assist to a cutting Rojas–to expand the lead to 47-23 entering the fourth.
“It felt closer than 16 right at the beginning of the third. We didn’t come out great, even though I had told (the team) they’d come out with some fire the second half,” Blank said. “We didn’t really match it like I wanted, but they did a good job of responding after our timeout.”
Riverside established its offense enough in the final period to finish the game with its most productive quarter, but exchanging baskets with the Eagles didn’t threaten the deficit as Lutheran High finalized its 61-39 win.
IN THE GIRLS GAME, the Eagles’ pressing defense forced turnovers and accumulated steals. Even though Lutheran High didn’t turn all of them into points, making 7 of 17 field goal tries, but those mistakes hindered Riverside offensively as the Chargers missed all five of the shots they were able to take.
The drought continued into the second quarter, as Riverside again was unable to score–missing all 10 of its chances from the field–while the Eagles put together a 13-0 run that ended when the Chargers’ Grace Mahony made 1 of 2 free throws for a 30-1 halftime score.
With the game in hand early on, Lutheran High coach Mike Wiederin was able to play all 10 of his players freely throughout the game–with eight contributing points.
Although the Chargers established more offense during the second half, where the Eagles outscored Riverside 26-16, closing out the 56-17 win.
Mia Wiederin, who earlier this season achieved her 1,000th career point along with becoming the leading scorer in Lutheran High Northeast girls basketball history–a total which she continues to add to as the season continues–led the Eagles with 15 points.
Delaney Rose-Hancock contributed 14 points, followed by Faith Baumgartel’s 8-point total, along with 7 points each by Kealy Ranslem and Avery Koeppe.
Both Lutheran High teams will prepare for a difficult schedule down the stretch, beginning with a road game at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge on Tuesday, February 7.
Boys game
Riverside 2 14 7 16 – 39
Lutheran High Northeast 19 17 11 14 – 61
RIVERSIDE (10-7): Carter Keehn 1-4 1-1 3, Nicholas Berger 1-2 0-0 2, Dane Schalk 5-8 0-1 12, Carson Bloom 1-2 0-0 2, Jack Molt 5-7 0-0 10, Larry Diessner 0-5 1-2 1, Caidyn Carraher 3-6 3-4 9, Billy Glesinger 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 16-37 5-8 39.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (14-4): Anden Schold 5-7 1-2 13, Emerson Meyer 1-1 0-0 2, Tate Collison 2-4 1-2 5, Josh Rojas 9-13 1-1 20, Braden Feddern 8-15 1-2 21, Landon Johnson 0-6 0-0 0, Gavin Feddrn 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 25-49 4-7 61.
Girls game
Riverside 0 1 9 7 – 17
Lutheran High Northeast 17 13 17 9 – 56
RIVERSIDE (4-12): Elizabeth Esch 0-1 0-0 0, Aven Fulton 0-2 0-0 0, Autumn Murphy 0-2 0-0 0, Addy Seamann 0-2 1-2 1, Ashley Weltruski 2-11 0-0 4, Maddie Thober 0-6 0-0 0, Ashtyn Heikes 1-7 0-0 3, Grace Mahony 4-10 1-4 9, Jazmine Watz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 7-42 2-6 17.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (5-14): Leah Meyer 0-0 1-2 1, Kealy Ranslem 3-6 0-0 7, Reagan Lewis 1-5 0-2 2, Avery Koeppe 3-7 1-2 7, Faith Baumgartel 1-2 5-6 8, Delaney Rose-Hancock 7-10 0-0 14, McKenna Wasson 0-3 0-0 0, Sophia Wolff 0-1 0-0 0, Mia Wiederin 5-13 4-4 15, Abbie Kollbaum 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 21-50 11-16 56.