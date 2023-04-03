Having eight days in between its first two games allowed the Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic girls soccer team to make some adjustments.
They looked like they worked on Monday at Veterans Memorial Field.
The Eagles scored once in each half to shut out Columbus Lakeview 2-0.
“I was really proud of them,” LHNE/NC coach Chad Miller said. “They were doing the things that we’ve been working on in practice, and it’s been a lot of moving players around and trying to find the perfect fit for us.
“Our starting lineup was totally different than it was two weeks ago against Kearney. We just have to find those things that fit because we have a lot of girls who are new to soccer and a lot of girls who haven’t played since they were little.”
One of those changes in the lineup quickly paid off.
Senior forward Addison Corr won a footrace to a long pass and put the ball into the net to give the Eagles (1-1) the lead for good 5:04 into the game.
“She was one that we moved from midfield to up top, and we said that we think she’s fast enough that she can get behind the defense and get a goal,” Miller said. “Then she goes and does it in the first five minutes. I think that was uplifting for everybody and gave them momentum moving forward.”
Columbus Lakeview (0-5) had some of its best scoring chances over the final 15 minutes of the first half when it still had the wind to its back, but goalkeeper Kealy Ranslem and the Eagles defense held onto the 1-0 lead heading into half.
“We had a lot of opportunities that we were missing coming up short on, but that’s moving people around,” Miller said. “We’re putting people up top that maybe don’t always play on top.
“One of our girls up top (freshman Hayden Brummer) was a defender for us last game. She comes out and said, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing,’ but she did a great job. We’ve got to find the best spot for her.”
Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic finally got an insurance goal at 57:05. Jacey Wolf deflected a pass by the Vikings and then sent the ball to freshman Maidson Gordon, who finished on the opportunity.
Miller said the team made the most of its time off between its season-opening 10-0 loss to Class A Kearney, which is currently 5-1.
“I normally wouldn’t pick Kearney for our very first game, but that ‘s kind of how it fell into place,” Miller said. “We did OK for a half and after that they took it to us.
“But having a break there where we could let it sink in and then put it to the back of our minds, I think that was beneficial to have that break. I think it worked in our favor more than it could hurt us. We were able to work on some things.
“Now we have another tough one on Thursday against (Class B No. 4-rated Columbus) Scotus.”
Columbus LV (0-5) 0 0 – 0
LHNE/NC (1-1) 1 1 – 2
GOALS: Addison Corr, Madison Gordon.