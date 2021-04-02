Duals will provide Norfolk High tennis with answers

When it comes to candidates for singles and doubles spots, the cupboard representing the Norfolk High girls tennis team is not bare. But, for coach Kelly Krueger, the decisions on who fills those roles may take longer than usual to be finalized.
“Of our 24 girls out for tennis, 16 of them have never played an opponent other than one of their teammates during practice,” Krueger said. “None of our seven seniors have played any varsity tennis, and I only have one girl who has played any varsity whatsoever. That’s Sydney Reynolds, a junior, who played a few matches as a freshman but played mostly junior varsity.”
Krueger said Norfolk’s seniors — Paeton Coler, Kylie Freudenburg, Karly Kalin, Maddie Lingenfelter, Ryli Mitchell, Abbigail Plisek and Chelsea Strom — missed out on having the season full of matches that would have come their way in 2020.
“Last year was going to be the junior varsity season for our seniors, just to get them some experience, some matches,” he said. “A few of them did play some JV during their sophomore year, but none of them, for example, have played together as a potential doubles team.”
Consequently, the Panthers, who don’t begin tournament play until mid-April, can afford to use dual matches as an opportunity to experiment with various lineups and combinations to fill the three singles slots and three doubles teams.
“We start with five duals in our season which, to me, are competitive practices,” Krueger said. “Starting in April we’ll play seven or eight tournaments — six of them in a period of two weeks. That’s when I need to have lineups pretty well set.”
For now, he said, he has only “inclinations” of a potential lineup, so evaluation will continue during every practice, which involves a period designated for “some sort of challenge matches or competition daily.”
As preparation to play against varsity-level competition, the Panthers have been working on stringing together long rallies in practice.
“We’ve been working on keeping the ball in play, maintaining that style to make the opponent hit ‘one more ball’ that might force a mistake,” Krueger said. “The last 45 minutes of practice is always some sort of competitive drill, with a minor consequence at stake.”
Krueger said the team has taken advantage of the relatively cooperative weather, and practices “have been good.”
“We want to improve daily and gain experience,” Krueger said. “All I ask for is good effort, good attitude and good sportsmanship. We’re all happy we have the opportunity to have a tennis season and compete.”
That competition will offer plenty of preparation for the end of the season.
“The goal is to be prepared for the final push of the season, the Heartland Athletic Conference championships and state,” he said. “We want each player to be prepared for that important final portion of the season.”
Haley Taylor will serve as assistant coach.
Norfolk High girls tennis roster
Seniors: Paeton Coler, Kylie Freudenburg, Karly Kalin, Maddie Lingenfelter, Ryli Mitchell, Abbigail Plisek and Chelsea Strom.
Juniors: Hope Fossum, Rylee Frohberg and Sydney Reynolds.
Sophomores: Skyler Behmer, Jayda Christensen, Sailor Cipra, Kennedy Indra, Kyla Robinson, Malori Schrader, Chloe Signor and Carlie Streich.
Freshmen: Camdyn Bates, Mailin Bertus, Lilleah Grubb, Myranda Hansen, Josie Signor and Jenna Snitchler.