After so many conflicting stories in the media about drugs and their effectiveness to treat COVID-19, many people are left scratching their heads wondering what works and what is safe.
Dr. Afua Ntem-Mensah, who specializes in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, gets asked about it.
Dr. Mensah treats COVID-19 patients at the hospital and continually reads about the latest treatments. She also is in communications with the state and other experts.
To date, based on clinical trials performed since the COVID pandemic was declared, two medications have been given an Emergency Use Authorization to help treat the infection.
In terms of medications to treat COVID-19 infections, the FDA website provides a lot of public information.
All the medications that are being used nationally to treat patients are available at Faith Regional, Dr. Mensah said. Patients are monitored and the treatments are changing, she said.
For example, the hospital began using remdesivir in mid-May and began offering convalescent plasma use in early July.
“Convalescent plasma is basically the liquid portion of blood of someone who has recovered from COVID-19. The antibodies in the plasma developed by the recovered person help to neutralize the virus in a person with an active infection.” she said.
Dr. Mensah said the hospital also uses remdesivir, which was the first drug to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat the coronavirus with guidance from the state health department.
Remdesivir is costly, but the hospital doesn’t factor that into taking care of people.
“We don’t look at whether a patient is going to pay before we provide them with any medication,” Dr. Mensah said. “COVID is COVID. It’s new. We’re continuing to learn about it. We treat patients based on how sick they are and the criteria provided by the department of health and how the patients present at the time of admission.”
Ashley Praest, media coordinator at Faith Regional, said if a patient is struggling financially, the hospital offers financial assistance programs and financial counselors to help.
Each day, Faith Regional has a “COVID-19 Huddle.” That began as soon as Faith Regional started treating patients with the virus in March. The huddle is made up of a team of clinicians, social workers, nurses, case managers, physical and occupational therapists, infection preventionists, respiratory therapists, quality/risk department, hospital laboratory and infectious disease pharmacist.
“We meet around 11 a.m. every day to discuss everyone admitted and to go over their medications, what can we add to their medication, what can we take away (as far as) medications and plan for services they will need at the time of discharge,” Dr. Mensah said.
The hospital can’t provide the specific numbers of patients who have been treated with each drug because of privacy regulations, she said.
There are complications with medications such as remdesivir. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued what’s known an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for use of the drug. However, patients are monitored closely when they on this drug and although data cannot be provided from the hospital, no serious adverse events have been noted from patients treated.
According to the USDA, possible complications include low blood pressure, high heart rate, low heart rate, shortness of breath, wheezing, swelling in the lips, around the eyes and under the skin, rash, nausea, vomiting, sweating and shivering.
The USDA also reports there may be increases in levels of liver enzymes, seen in abnormal liver blood tests. The drug is still being studied, so it is possible that all of the risks are not known at this time, according to the USDA.
In addition, Dr. Mensah said Faith Regional sometimes uses steroids to treat COVID-19.
In June, a study from the United Kingdom showed dexamethasone, a corticosteroid, to be lifesaving for patients who are critically ill with COVID-19. The World Health Organization noted that in a recent publication in the Journal of American Medical Association.
Finally, there also are other medications that sometimes are used, she said.
So has anyone who has gotten over COVID-19 still dealing with its effects, such as breathing or heart problems?
Dr. Mensah said every patient who is treated in the COVID-19 unit is followed up after discharge. Fatigue reported by other recovered patients is the most common symptom that may linger for a couple of weeks to months.
It is a new disease and as time goes on, the medical community will notice when some things keep recurring over and over, she said.
Because of health regulations, Dr. Mensah said she would not go into specifics of patients, but they are observed and the patients are monitored.
There also are some patients who do not require any drugs. Many people assume they are young and may not have any severe disease, but this is not the case as has been noted from hospitalizations around the world of young people. Research indicates there are also some older people who have tested positive for the coronavirus but didn’t realize they had symptoms and did not need any treatment.
According to a study by researchers at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, some people have immune responses to it, possibly because they’ve been exposed to some earlier versions of the virus.
Underlying medical conditions also can affect whether drugs are needed to treat it, or how effective they can be, according to the La Jolla Institute research.