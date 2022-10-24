From last winter to this fall, a drought has crept in and lingered in Nebraska.
Lakes have nearly dried up, crop production has decreased and the dirt has all but crumbled away with the intense heat and lack of rain. For the first time since 2013, Nebraska is feeling the effects of a severe drought. Almost every day that I work at my town's local grocery store, people mention just how awful the weather is for our farmers and ranchers. Everyone in Nebraska has been wondering how bad this drought really is and what that means for us as a state. I have done some research and am here to answer these questions.
According to an article titled “ ‘Some of the worst I've ever seen’: Nebraska ranchers, farmers struggle against fifth worst drought on record,” by University of Nebraska-Lincoln broadcasting professor Barney McCoy, 88% of Nebraska's 93 counties are suffering the effects of this drought. According to McCoy’s article on the Nebraska Public Media website, “the state just recorded its driest August in 128 years of record keeping.”
Not only this, but according to Nebraska’s associate state climatologist, Al Dutcher, more than 18% of the state is now in extreme drought. To escape these conditions, the National Weather Service in Omaha has stated that “the region it covers would need 150% to 175% of its normal rainfall over the next six months to alleviate drought conditions.” However, this is unlikely as they have predicted that Nebraska is to get less precipitation than average and higher temperatures than average in the long run. Different sources predict rain and lower temperatures soon, however, and no one can quite agree what Mother Nature's next move will be.
One thing everyone can agree on is the recent trend of high temperatures across the state. According to a Lincoln Journal Star article published last month, “Projected crop yields suffer as drought expands across Nebraska,” Lincoln has suffered 13 consecutive days of temperatures in the upper 90s this year. The Platte River has dried up and, according to the article’s author, Matt Olberding, 70% of Nebraska’s surface layer of soils moisture is considered short or very short. Olberding goes on to state that Imperial has had 16 days of triple-digit weather, North Platte has had 18 and McCook has had 22. All these 100-degree highs are only 18 degrees from Nebraska’s record high temperature of 118 in 1934. If you weren't clued in before now, this drought is no laughing matter. This is now a matter of livelihood.
Now that the severity of the drought has been made clear, what that means for Nebraska as a state can be interpreted. According to the agricultural company DTN, with the goal of “analysis and delivery of real-time weather, agricultural, energy and commodity market information,” crop yield potential has taken a drop in numbers. After its annual crop tour, DTN estimated that Nebraska's corn yield outlook was 28 bushels less than the five-year average. The soy yield outlook was 6.5 bushels less as well. In short, crop yield is decreasing because of this drought.
In conclusion, the current drought Nebraska is facing is one of concern, for crop yield potential is dropping as temperatures rise. However, before you panic, remember to look on the bright side; the temperature is starting to drop as fall starts to set in, and professionals like Dutcher have come forward and stated that “this in no way compares to 2012, it's nowhere close to that magnitude." Hopefully, the drought will end soon and we can all breathe a sigh of relief when we get the next electricity bill.