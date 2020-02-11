Drones are great technology, nothing to be afraid of

“Do you think they are scoping out to bomb Nebraska?” a freshman asked me. He’s referring to drones that were spotted looking very suspicious flying over Nebraska and Colorado. “No”, I responded remembering when drones were first a really big thing and the same fear was present. Is someone spying on us? Is someone trying to bomb us? Are drones safe?
Drones are regulated by the federal government with laws specifying that if you want to pilot a drone commercially you have to take a test and pass to obtain a remote pilot certificate. If you want to fly a drone as a hobbyist, you must register your drone and keep it within line-of-sight whilst flying it.
The government can operate drones for federal reasons. Nebraska has no specific laws other than enforcing federal law. However, does everyone follow drone laws? You are supposed to follow the law but since drones are still considered pretty new technology some cops aren’t sure how to handle people who break the rules other than doing what the law says, which is giving the perpetrator a fine.
Are drones safe? Is the government using them to spy on us? Drones, for the most part are safe, if you don’t hit someone or something like a bird, that happens more than you think.
As for the government using drones to spy on us, I think it’s a little farfetched. The reason the government uses drones is to spot fires and recently drones also have been used in search and rescue projects in some bigger states. However, in Nebraska, I understand how people could think some pretty farfetched things, as Nebraska is a mostly farming state.
In my opinion, the drones that were spotted over Nebraska and Colorado were elaborate pranks to scare people. In that case, the person who most likely had the drone had a license and flew it out of their line-of-sight on purpose. With what’s happening with America in the Middle East it’s no wonder people would be on edge.
The other purpose of the drones could have been to survey the land. Nebraska is still recovering from severe flood damage from the flood in early 2019. The drone could’ve been just surveying the land to look at the problem spots they still have to fix.
In the end, I think drones are safe in the right hands. Drones can produce some pretty cool landscape footage in the right hands. I think that the unidentified flying drones spotted in Nebraska and Colorado was most likely some elaborate prank done by someone to scare the people of Nebraska. Don’t fear technology it gives the people who control it way more power than they need to have. If you see a drone don’t panic, I promise no one is spying on you.