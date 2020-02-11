Many people have been wondering why there have been drones flying around the states of Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska and Kansas. There really is no answer to this question. People have made many speculations as to why there have been so many drone sightings, but none of these have been confirmed.
Throughout these states, many people have spotted fleets of drones flying around at night. These fleets are made up of six to twelve drones that may be up to six feet wide. Some people thought that these drones belonged to the government, but the government claims to have no part in the drone activity. Others believed that it was possible the drones were being used for land surveys. Because these drones have been flying for a few weeks now and haven’t caused any harm, I don’t feel like they are a threat to anybody. I don’t know if we will ever find out who these drones belong to, but as long as they aren’t causing any problems, I don’t feel like people should be afraid of them.