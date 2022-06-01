Drone deliveries the newest trend?

Drone delivery is the newest advancement in American shopping. One of the largest retailers in the U.S. announced this week that by the end of this year they’re going to offer drone delivery service to four million U.S. households across six states. Nebraska is not one of those states but it probably won’t be too many years and we’ll all be getting our items dropped off by drone.
You can’t order everything for drone delivery (softener salt might not travel so well) but you can order thousands of items that weigh up to ten pounds and are smaller than a bread box or at least the size of a small package of diapers. It could be nice.
Let’s say you need some hamburger buns for dinner. You order them online, pay the delivery fee of $3.99 and within a half hour a drone drops off the buns in your front yard. Crazy? It’s worth it if you don’t want to pay the high price of gas and you want to save a trip to the store.
I hope they’ve thought this through, though. Not that I think it wouldn’t be great to have items delivered right to our door so quickly. Right now we order a lot of items that are delivered to us the next day.
Since we live fourteen miles from the nearest box store, it would be nice to have, say, s’more ingredients on a nice summer evening when we want an impromptu bonfire.
We would go online, order the items, start the fire going and, when it’s hot and ready, our s’more ingredients are dropped softly to the ground ready for our summer evening snack.
So what happens when me and 50 other people in the Norfolk area all are ordering summer evening supplies? That’s a lot of drones in the air. I would think they would be running into each other. I suppose the GPS on each drone would probably keep them from colliding.
It would be fun to look out the window and see a tiny mechanical bird a mile away getting closer and closer dangling our package. I wonder how low they get before they drop the package — hopefully they’ll be closer to the ground than 10 feet unless the item is packed really well. The drop off would have to take into account where the street is so traffic doesn’t run over the package before it gets picked up. It couldn’t be dropped off on top of roofs – there’s no way I’d want to climb up a ladder, crawl across the roof and retrieve the marshmallows.
They must have all these details ironed out to make drone delivery available for four million households. We may have to travel to one of those six states and try it out.