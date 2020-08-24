Unlike drivers in three divisions who entered Saturday knowing they had won track championships in their respective “A” features, Norfolk’s Ben Sukup arrived at Off Road Speedway ready to compete for his.
Neligh’s Cameron Wilkinson (IMCA Stock Cars) and Jason Wilkinson (IMCA Hobby Stocks), along with Colby Langenberg of Norfolk (IMCA SportMods), had all clinched their positions at the top of the points lists before Championship Night.
But following the heat races, Sukup, who was ahead of another Norfolk driver, Chase Osborne, in the IMCA Late Models class by just three points, became aware that Osborne’s car had suffered severe damage to its front end — its bumper had been shoved underneath the front end.
Sukup offered a replacement bumper, which Osborne declined, mentioning that what he really needed was a welder to make the necessary repairs. So Sukup, who had never won a points title at Off Road Speedway, provided his primary competition with the welder.
“I stopped by (Osborne’s pit area) just to make sure he was going to have a car to race us; I asked him if he needed a bumper or anything,” Sukup said. “He said the bumper was down a little bit, but he thought they had it straightened out. But he asked if I had a welder, so I went and got the welder and took it to him.”
“I don’t want to win a championship against a guy I’m running against because his car is parked on a trailer; I’d rather race him for it,” he said. “The reality is we’re all a big family out here, the racing community, and you don’t believe how strong it is until somebody needs some help. It was just a situation where it was the right thing to do, and I’d love it if somebody would return the favor to me if I needed it.”
The two drivers began the race with Osborne on the outside of row four and Sukup on the inside of the fifth row in the feature’s field of 12 cars.
Osborne was unable to move up and spent the first initial 15 laps seeking opportunities to maneuver through the traffic ahead of him.
Meanwhile, Sukup was behind Osborne, among the cars in the middle of the pack, adhering to his racing team’s game plan to not make a move until the middle of the 25-lap race.
“Everybody knows I’m wreckers or checkered’s; I go hard right from the get,” Sukup said. “But all night long, my crew drilled it in my head to be patient tonight. The suggestion was made to wait 10 laps to race, so I just rode around there for a while letting the tires heat up. Believe me, I was counting, and when I saw 10 laps were down, it was go time.”
By then, Norfolk’s Jon Haase, who had secured the lead within the first five laps and had established a lead of several car-lengths, still led the race with Nelson Vollbrecht of Stanton and Robert and Chase Osborne in pursuit.
Sukup passed both Osbornes with nine laps left and went by Vollbrecht coming out of turn four with three laps remaining.
But then, after Sukup had closed the gap behind Haase and appeared ready to attempt to pass during the final lap, the race’s first and only caution occurred when a car well behind the leaders lost power.
Haase, with Vollbrecht and Sukup side-by-side behind him on the restart of the green-white-checkered finish, was able to hold on for the win while Vollbrecht used his inside position to earn second place ahead of Sukup. Chase Osborne finished the race in fifth, which clinched the points championship for Sukup. While Sukup was still thinking about the feature win that got away, he also appreciated the excitement of the driver in the pit stall next to him.
“I didn’t need that caution at the end when I was about to drive by him for the win, but that’s an awesome win for Jon Haase,” Sukup said. “He needed that.”
For Haase, the victory was his first-ever after “10 or 12 years” of competing in a Late Model car during a racing career that began by driving Hobby Stocks and Stock Cars before taking time off from racing altogether.
“This is my first ‘A’ feature win ever; it feels amazing, just unbelievable,” Haase said. “I took seven years off while my kids were in high school. Once they graduated, I bought a new Late Model and have been racing it for about four years now.”
“I’ve never been able to put into the car what it really needed to be competitive, but this year I’ve been able to keep up on tires and things like that,” he said. “This car used to belong to (Plainview driver) Jim Johnson, and he helps me a ton with working on the car, setup ideas, things to try; this car wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him.
“We’ve also had good starting positions this second half of the season, and we’ve been able to maintain a lot better.”
After starting in the second-to-last row of the 16-car field, Greg Taylor of Sioux City, Iowa, won an IMCA Stock Car feature for the first time at Off Road Speedway.
Taylor didn’t secure the lead until two laps remained, passing Norfolk’s Jeremy Hoskinson on the outside of turn two and denying Hoskinson’s final attempt to regain the lead on the final lap. Hoskinson and Neil Bruns, also of Norfolk, finished second and third, respectively.
Gage Koch won his second IMCA Hobby Stock feature of the season at Off Road Speedway after benefiting from the misfortune of Stephanie Reynolds of Norfolk, who had led the race for 10 laps before a broken tie rod sent her car into the wall of turn one with just four laps left.
Koch, of Norfolk, finished ahead of second-place finisher Mark Arduser of Battle Creek and Lance Mielke of Norfolk, who took third.
James Roebuck of Genoa led all but two of 20 laps to win his third IMCA SportMods feature of the season at Off Road Speedway. Norfolk’s Kyle Prauner finished second, with David Johnson of Columbus taking third.
The two-day Bob Haase Memorial will wrap up the 2020 racing season on Friday, Aug. 28, and Saturday, Aug. 29. The Super Late Models will make a featured appearance on Saturday night.
LATE MODELS: (12 cars) (A feature) 1. Jon Haase, Plainview; 2. Nelson Vollbrecht, Stanton; 3. Ben Sukup, Norfolk; 4. Robert Osborne, Norfolk; 5. Chase Osborne, Norfolk; 6. Jim Johnson, Plainview; 7. Devin Johnson, Bloomfield; 8. Eric Vanosdall, Hoskins; 9. Dean Wilkinson, Neligh; 10. Troy Behnke, Ewing; 11. Junior Coover, Norfolk; 12. Travis Birkley, Wakefield. (Lap leaders) Haase 22, Devin Johnson 3. (Heat 1) 1. Sukup; 2. Devin Johnson. (Heat 2) 1. Robert Osborne; 2. Vanosdall.
IMCA SPORTMODS: (13 cars) (A feature) 1. James Roebuck, Genoa; 2. Kyle Prauner, Norfolk; 3. David Johnson, Columbus; 4. Joey Haase, Norfolk; 5. Cameron Meyer, Pierce; 6. Brian Osantowski, Columbus; 7. Jeremy Gnat, Battle Creek; 8. Colby Langenberg, Norfolk; 9. Cole Haddix, Elgin; 10. Wes Hochstein, Randolph; 11. Doug Hilkemann, Wynot; 12. Jason King, Norfolk; 13. Tim Swartz, Lincoln. (Lap leaders) Roebuck 20. (Heat 1) 1. Johnson; 2. Swartz. (Heat 2) 1. Roebuck; 2. Osantowski.
IMCA STOCK CARS: (20 cars) (A feature) 1. Greg Taylor, Sioux City, Iowa; 2. Jeremy Hoskinson, Norfolk; 3. Chuck Sands, Neligh; 4. Cameron Wilkinson, Neligh; 5. Austin Brauner, Platte Center; 6. Chad Bruns, Wakefield; 7. Hans Houfek, Emerson; 8. Kyle Wilkinson, Neligh; 9. TeJay Mielke, Norfolk; 10. Neil Bruns, Norfolk; 11. Fred DeSive, O’Neill; 12. Tyler Steckelberg, Pierce; 13. Steven Sanderford, Norfolk; 14. Jaycee Bruns, Wayne; 15. Ryan Rohde, Winside; 16. Ron Pettitt, Norfolk. (Lap leaders) Hoskinson 10, Sanderford 4, Sands 2, Taylor 2. (B feature) 1. Taylor; 2. Mielke; 3. Houfek; 4. Jaycee Bruns. (Heat 1) 1. Rohde; 2. Neil Bruns. (Heat 2) 1. Hoskinson; 2. DeSive. (Heat 3) 1. Cameron Wilkinson; 2. Pettitt.
IMCA HOBBY STOCKS: (20 cars) (A feature) 1. Gage Koch, Norfolk; 2. Mark Arduser, Battle Creek; 3. Lance Mielke, Norfolk; 4. Shannon Pospisil, Norfolk; 5. Travis Coover, Neligh; 6. Tanner Uehling, Norfolk; 7. Jim Kimmel, Norfolk; 8. Joe Rosberg, Norfolk; 9. Parker Vollbrecht, Stanton; 10. Anthony Nelson, Norfolk; 11. Wyatt Lehman, Norfolk; 12. Nate Buck, Neligh; 13. Jason Wilkinson, Neligh; 14. Stephanie Reynolds, Norfolk; 15. Trent Johnson, Plainview; 16. Nate DeSive, O’Neill. (Lap leaders) Reynolds 7, Koch 5, Rosberg 3. (B feature) 1. Johnson; 2. DeSive; 3. Buck; 4. Uehling. (Heat 1) 1. Rosberg; 2. Kimmel. (Heat 2) 1. Lehman; 2. Wilkinson. (Heat 3) 1. Mielke; 2. Nelson; 3. Vollbrecht.