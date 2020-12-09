Despite the pandemic, the birth of Jesus will still be celebrated this year, just as always.
There may not be crowded church services, choral concerts and parties, but people will still rejoice in the fact that the Savior of the world was born.
To bring that message to the people, members of the four Missouri Synod Lutheran churches in Norfolk — Our Savior, Christ Lutheran, Mount Olive and Grace — will present a drive-by, live nativity on Sunday, Dec. 13, from 1 to 5 p.m.
“We’re looking for a way to engage families,” said the Rev. Mike Moreno, director of ministries at Christ Lutheran Church. “This was a way to create something that is friendly to the (pandemic) situation.”
The nativity will take place in the parking lot of the DeVent Center at Divots just west of Norfolk.
“They were very gracious,” said Moreno of Donna Herrick and her staff at Divots.
Titled “Let Us Adore Him,” the event will include seven scenes from the Christmas story, music, Bible readings, actors, live animals and gifts that go along with each scene to help families share the story in their cars and afterward at home, said the Rev. Chris Asbury, associate pastor at Grace Lutheran.
Each scene will include a panel with a Bible verse explaining what is happening, Moreno said. And people who drive through will be given a paper explaining the Christmas story, he added.
To prepare for the event, volunteers have been building sets, collecting costumes and coordinating people to serve as characters — Mary, Joseph, shepherds, wise men and more.
People of all ages will participate, but family groups will be kept together in adherence to current health measures, Asbury said.
“We want to be as cautious as we can be,” Moreno said.
Four to six people will be involved in each scene, but they will be rotated in and out so they don’t have to spend too much time outside, Asbury said.
For the past several years, Grace Lutheran has hosted its own live nativity. Last year, the weather was extremely cold, Asbury said, while the weather the previous year was really nice, so no one knows what this year will bring.
Regardless of the weather, this is an “opportunity to celebrate the Lord’s birthday — to adore him and to reach out to the community and do it safely,” Moreno said.