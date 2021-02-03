Fish fries will be scaled back for the first few weeks at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Norfolk.
The annual series of events — which takes place throughout the Lenten season — will be modified for at least its first three weeks in 2021 to help reduce the threat of spreading COVID-19.
Dan Svitak, who has served as an organizer for fish fries at the Norfolk Knights of Columbus for more than 20 years, said the Friday night events would have fewer menu items and be drive-through only until the mask mandate is lifted.
“If we can have the hall open, then we’ll go ahead and open the hall, but the first month, we’re going to do drive-up,” Svitak said.
The Friday night fish fries at the Knights of Columbus Hall will run from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. beginning Friday, Feb. 5. The last one will be Friday, March 19.
In addition to fish, the menu for this year will include french fries, onion rings, baked beans and macaroni and cheese. The organization has opted to not serve shrimp, cole slaw and grilled cheese for the time being. Meals will be limited to five per vehicle.
The west entrance to the parking lot will be closed. Those who are picking up fish are asked to approach the Knights of Columbus on Elm Avenue from the west and to follow signs as they pull in to the east parking lot entrance. As fish-frygoers leave, they are asked to turn east on Elm Avenue and head toward First Street.
“We’ll try to get them through as fast as we can,” Svitak said.
Preparations for the event begin the day before with those who help coming in to clean and slice onions, wash potatoes, cook macaroni and fill the fryers. In the past, dine-in Friday night fish fries at the Knights of Columbus have served between 700 and 1,100 people, Svitak said.
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were first being felt in the area as the annual fish fries were underway last year. The final fish fry of 2020 was done as a drive-up-only event and still attracted 550. That night has served as somewhat of a template for how the drive-up events could play out this year, Svitak said.
Svitak said he also sought advice from local restaurant owners, including Troy Uhlir from Burger King, about how their businesses are operating during the pandemic. That input helped with the decision to start with drive-up events.
“At least with the first three. There’s seven total,” he said. “Just follow the traffic and the new arrows. We had a local business donate the usage of those big, tall cones, so we can run rope through. They will be able to see those. ... Hopefully everything keeps moving along.”