Ever experience one of those “once in a lifetime” experiences, a moment that feels like the situation just couldn’t be any better?
It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that Norfolk’s Tad Pospisil had one of those experiences just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night--winning the feature race on his hometown track in front of a large contingent of racing fans, including family and friends.
The race, which capped the two-night Bob Haase Memorial at Off Road Speedway, was appropriately advertised as “the best of the best,” featuring the top cars and drivers of the Malvern Bank Midwest Super Late Model Series and several area IMCA Late Model drivers.
In the field of 22 cars were previous Off Road Speedway winners from the SLMR ranks: last year’s winner Nick Deal of Harlan, Iowa; 2018 winner Justin Kay, Wheatland, Iowa; Bill Leighton of LaVista, NE, who won twice in 2017 and also in 2016; as well as Marquette’s Kyle Berck, whose wins include 2015 at Off Road Speedway and four consecutive times at Riviera Raceway.
Meanwhile, Pospisil’s best finish in Norfolk was a third-place in 2015.
Pospisil had stated the importance he placed on doing well at the Norfolk event during an interview after a recent victory, saying that he was “looking forward to” the chance to race at Off Road Speedway and “really wanted to win.”
“This place has just been a nemesis for me; I felt like I could win here a couple times, but had some wrong circumstances happen,” Pospisil said.
But there was even more at stake on Saturday night.
The 32-year-old driver had guided his No. 04 car to three SLMR wins in a row in recent races held at I-80 Speedway in Greenville, NE; West Liberty Raceway in West Liberty, Iowa; and in the Quad City Raceway’s “Bullring” at the R. I. County Fairgrounds of East Moline, Illinois.
Those three wins, along with four other Top 5 finishes helped establish a Top 10 finish in all nine SLMR features and, as a result, had earned Pospisil the top spot on the Malvern Bank Super Late Models points list.
Saturday’s 35-lap feature seemed to become three races in one, as pole-sitter Leighton led the first 15 laps with Ames, Iowa, driver Charlie McKenna and Pospisil in pursuit. McKenna briefly held the lead, but spun out in turn two soon after the leaders caught up to lap traffic.
Pospisil had his own close call, when a lapped car forced him up higher on the track as the cars sped past the flag stand. Pospisil’s car scraped the wall, but he maintained control.
“A lapped car got into me, and shot me straight up into the wall,” he said. “I don’t know how I saved it; I got real lucky, and I guess nobody was close enough to get me tangled up.”
With McKenna being sent to the back for causing the caution, Leighton once again led, with Pospisil in pursuit, and the two pulled away from the field during the next 11 laps.
As the pair drew closer to lap traffic, Pospisil made his move--accelerating on the outside of Leighton and into the lead with momentum from turn two and taking the lead on the backstretch before reaching turn three.
But there was one final obstacle--a caution with four laps remaining that brought not only Leighton, but also Berck, Bellevue’s Zach Zeitner, and LaVista’s Andrew Kosiski to Pospisil’s rear bumper for the restart. The good thing, though, was that lapped cars would not be a factor.
“I don’t know how big of a lead I had, but any time you can get clean air it’s better, and you never know what those lapped cars are going to do,” Pospisil said. “It definitely makes you nervous, but I knew we had a good enough car that it was going to be tough for somebody to get by us.”
Pospisil was never threatened the rest of the way, finishing two car lengths ahead of the second-place car driven by Leighton, while Kosiski finished just ahead of Berck to take third. A fourth-place finish by Jim Johnson of Plainview was best among area drivers.
“To pick up the win here tonight is huge, and the fourth win in a row--all of that is just unbelievable,” Pospisil said. “I’m so proud to win in my hometown finally.”
The win also contributes to what has been a magical season so far.
“I don’t think I’ve ever won two races in a row in this series, so to win four and be leading the points--I’m just proud of our team,” he said. “I’ve got a few guys who help me every week, who take off early from their jobs to help, and they get no pay. I couldn’t do it without them.”
Pospisil added that there’s another special component of his success.
“Most of all, I want to mention my grandpa (Off Road Speedway promoter, Jerry Pospisil); we’ve been doing this together for so long, and I’m so proud to have him by my side going up and down the road,” he said. “He just had a birthday, and we got him this win.”
Neligh’s Wilkinson Racing Team--with a win by dad Jason in the IMCA Hobby Stocks feature, along with a one-two finish by sons Cameron and Kyle in the IMCA Stock Cars race--had a big night of its own to end the Off Road Speedway season. Jason and Cameron were also points champions in their respective divisions.
Chad Bruns of Wakefield finished third in the IMCA Stock cars race, while O’Neill’s Nate DeSive and Norfolk’s Lance Mielke took second and third in the IMCA Hobby Stocks race.
Brain Osantowski won the final IMCA SportMods feature at the racetrack, with Norfolk’s Kyle Prauner taking second place and Genoa’s James Roebuck finishing third.
The IMCA Late Models “A” feature, which was contested on Friday, was won by Cory Dumpert of York. Zach Zentner of Cedar Rapids and Chase Osborne of Norfolk finished second and third, respectively.