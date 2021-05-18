When most Norfolkans walk or drive through downtown, they probably don’t stop to think about what’s beneath the streets and sidewalks. But maybe they should.
Just 15 feet below the ground lies a possible health threat to Norfolkans in parts of the downtown.
Norfolk has two Superfund sites. Both of these sites are under control, but the potential remains for future health risks.
Superfund sites are areas where hazardous chemicals were dumped or left in the open. The two in Norfolk are located at the intersection of Norfolk Avenue and Seventh Street and at Cardinal Health.
Of the two sites, the one in the downtown poses a greater possible risk to Norfolkans.
The site was once home to the Iowa-Nebraska Light & Power Co., which was a manufactured gas plant, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Some of the chemicals produced by the company still remain below the surface.
“The waste byproducts of those processes is really like a sludge, coal tar. It’s pretty nasty stuff,” said Owens “Bo” Hull, the sites’ remedial project manager. “When you collect a groundwater sample, for instance, you can actually see it and you can smell it.”
There are two sources of contamination left at the site, contaminated soil and dense non-aqueous phase liquid (DNAPL), which is a dense liquid or sludge made up of contaminants, Hull said.
Harmful chemicals leak from these sources into the groundwater, Hull said. There are many hazardous materials in the soil and DNAPL. Among them are benzene, which causes anemia and leukemia from long-term exposure, and naphthalene, which can damage or destroy red blood cells and cause cancer in animals.
The city’s east wellfield sits about half a mile away from the contaminated area. The contamination hasn’t spread that far yet, but the groundwater does flow generally toward wells, Hull said.
“The big picture is nobody’s being exposed to contamination associated with this site,” he said. “But, there is a potential that if nothing is done with this site, then in the future these wells could become impacted.”
Those wells are usually only used about three months of the year, and the city monitors the wells for contamination, said Dennis Watts, water and sewer director.
“So far, we haven’t had any hits,” Watts said. “We meet or exceed all EPA regulations.”
And the EPA doesn’t plan to let the problem lie, Hull said.
Hull said he is waiting on a study to help decide the best way to remove the rest of the contamination sources. The plan is to make decision on the removal by 2022.
The EPA will hold a meeting and public comment period for Norfolkans to give feedback once there is a proposed plan in place, Hull said.
“We want community feedback. We want the community involved with this process,” he said. “We ask for and welcome comments from the community.”
The EPA can start working on groundwater cleanup after the contaminated soil and DNAPL have been removed, Hull said.
“The big-picture goal for this site is to restore the aquifer to beneficial use. Ideally when I’m done with this site and it’s cleaned up, anywhere in this area, you could install a well and drink the water,” he said. “Government doesn’t do anything fast, unfortunately. We’re certainly making progress, but it’s a long process.”
Some work has already been done on the site, though.
In 2014, the EPA oversaw the demolition of the building and removal of about 10,500 tons of contaminated soil.
“It was a pretty large project. We had to shut down Seventh Street for a period of time and we demolished the building,” Hull said. “We excavated from that location and then just south of the alley.”
The EPA public affairs specialist stressed that the projects are all about protecting human health.
“Our number one priority, in addition to cleaning up the aquifer, is protecting human health, making sure that the citizens are not exposed. That’s the case at both of these sites. The community is protected right now, there are no exposures,” he said. “We don’t want the community to be worried about drinking contaminated water, and we want the community to have confidence that EPA is on the job and we’re working hard to get this site cleaned up.”