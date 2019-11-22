Downtown Norfolk kicking off Christmas season

Santa and Merry Claus are coming to town a little early this year. The jolly couple and a couple of their reindeer will be visiting downtown Norfolk during its annual Downtown Riverpoint Christmas festival.
Santa and Merry will be at the Downtown Coffee Company, and the reindeer will be near Kookaburras.
The kickoff to Christmas is Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. As in the past, the festival is a project of the Downtown Norfolk Association and the Vehicle Parking District. It coincides with downtown Norfolk’s Black Tuesday shopping promotion.
This year, Norfolk Avenue will be closed to motorized vehicles, said Jessica Gordon, event coordinator. The only wheels traveling up and down the avenue will be on hayracks and carriages taking people on rides, she said.
A variety of family-friendly activities are planned, including a chili feed at Grace Community Church, s’more making at stations along the street and performances by dancers with Paulyns Dance Studio and carolers from a couple of local churches.
Other activities include the opportunity to make ornaments and gingerbread houses, drink cider and eat cookies and write letters to Santa.
The evening will culminate with the lighting of the community Christmas tree, which will take place around 7:15, Gordon said. The tree is located near the Salvation Army parking lot at Seventh Street and Norfolk Avenue.
Entertainment will take place before the tree lighting on a stage set up near the tree. Among the entertainers will be Molly Daniell and Jarad Dahlkoetter.
To make life easier, stores will have maps showing where activities are taking place, Gordon said.
“The businesses do an amazing job. You need to be there by 4:30 p.m. to get everything done,” she said.