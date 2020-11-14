Norfolkans will again have the opportunity to celebrate the joys of Christmas season early at the annual River Point Christmas Festival, tentatively set for Tuesday, Nov. 24.
The festival — which coincides with Norfolk’s Black Tuesday celebration — takes place every year on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving within the streets of downtown Norfolk from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Organizers have already begun wrapping trees with lights and erecting lighted reindeers in street medians through downtown. The Northeast Community College utility line club will soon begin hanging wreaths and banners throughout several downtown locations in preparation for the festival.
At its meeting earlier this month, the Norfolk City Council approved the planning of the event despite current health circumstances surrounding COVID-19. But as with everything in 2020, those plans are subject to change.
Jessica Gordon, who has been the event coordinator for 10 years, considers herself lucky to still have the opportunity to organize the festival this year, particularly because there were many doubts that the community would be able to hold the celebration.
“I knew that we were going to have to make some accommodations and changes to the event,” Gordon said. “The city and local health department have been easy to work with in helping us get around various obstacles.”
Among the changes Gordon alluded to are the elimination of the fan favorite horse-drawn carriage and hay rack rides. These rides were deemed too difficult to include in the festival because of limited spacing and the necessity to limit the number of volunteers involved, Gordon said.
The festival will incorporate a variety of events — including the appearance of Santa Claus and his reindeer at Home Instead (211 W. Norfolk Ave), Boy Scouts s’more stations and a tree lighting ceremony at 7:30 p.m., which takes place near the intersection of Seventh Street and Norfolk Avenue.
Festival attendees also are encouraged to visit downtown businesses, many of which are holding fun events and in-store specials all day on Black Tuesday.
Among the businesses partaking in Black Tuesday is White Mulberry Bakery, owned by Elizabeth Geary. Geary said that every year, her business sets up a “community gingerbread house.” Any customer who walks into White Mulberry Bakery the night of the festival is encouraged to grab a piece of candy and place it where they would like on the house, so that the entire community can feel they contributed to the finished product, Geary said.
“The gingerbread house usually ends up being about 4½ feet tall, and it usually looks a little crazy by the end of the night. But it’s a fun little activity to get everyone in the Christmas spirit, while also checking out some of the great products we have to offer.”
White Mulberry Bakery, which will be participating in the River Point Christmas Festival for the fourth time this year, will have an assortment of cookies, Christmas bars, candies and marshmallows on special for customers to enjoy, Geary said.
“The downtown community is so exciting, and we wouldn’t want to miss out on it,” Geary said.
Kookaburra’s Kloset, which is a baby and children’s clothing store, will be participating in the festival for the ninth time. Owners Julie Weidner and Glenda Aschoff said Kookabura’s is looking forward to the holiday season and the traditions observed by the downtown community.
“The festival provides downtown businesses the opportunity for us to celebrate the holiday spirit of the season, promote unique shops, restaurants and other businesses that have steadily increased in numbers over the last few years,” Weidner said. “It also gives us the opportunity to get a jumpstart on holiday sales by offering specials on our gently used and new holiday merchandise.”
Gordon said the biggest change she’s noticed to the festival over the past decade is the different businesses involved in the event. Downtown Norfolk has evolved immensely in recent years, she said, and it’s healthy to see so many of the community’s businesses have a willingness to partake in the celebration.
Between 2,500 and 3,500 people typically attend the festival each year, according to Gordon, but she is preparing for about half the normal attendance at this year’s event.
Festival-goers will be able to shop at women’s and men’s boutiques, home décor shops, gift shops, pet stores, art galleries and other specialty stores at River Point. Black Tuesday shopping will begin on Nov. 24 at 9 a.m. and run until the tree lighting ceremony at 7:30 p.m.
Staff at each of the businesses will be required to wear personal protective equipment and focus on moving traffic through their stores to limit close contact, Gordon said.
“We want to give the community as festive of an event as we can, but we want to do so safely,” Gordon said. “You have your usual Black Friday shopping, which is typically dedicated to the big box stores. This event not only supports our downtown businesses, but it’s a great opportunity to get some early Christmas shopping done, while also participating in fun Christmas activities.”