Texas isn’t like any other state in the union. I say this partly as a result of recently visiting San Antonio, Texas, and partly from reading two books I got my hands on before the trip.
I never knew that Texas was its own country for ten years before becoming part of the U.S..so, of course, Texas citizens are pretty independent thinking. You’ve maybe heard of the saying “don’t mess with Texas” which Texans take pretty seriously. Even Texas Governor Rick Perry jested in a speech in 2011 that Texas could leave the United States any time they wanted. That’s pretty independent thinking.
One book I read was the famous “Lone Star: A History of Texas and the Texans” by T R Fehrenbach and the other was “Forget the Alamo” by Burrough, Tomlinson and Stanford so I got two views of Texas history. “Lone Star” is nearly the Bible of Texas history and has about 700 pages so I finished “Forget the Alamo” first. My husband and daughter were tired of hearing about my cynical view of the Alamo story from this book long before we ever landed in Texas.
We did the bus tour of San Antonio and since this was our first visit to the state, we enjoyed the people (very friendly), the food (Tex-Mex is the best), and the historical sites (Including the old Spanish soldier headquarters.)
Nebraska history is interesting but Texas had to fight for their independence from Mexico in 1836 after Mexico got their independence from Spain in 1821. Then the Texas settlers and the Commanches had their own war. No wonder Texans are tough.
Interestingly enough, at an antique store I found a copy of the “Lone Star” book and the owner remarked he had been a personal friend of the author. I was in awe and did not mention I had also read “Forget the Alamo.” I knew better than to mess with a Texan.
Then we had a tour of the Alamo and, after watching the video and walking through the church where many had lost their lives, I decided I was on the average Texan’s side. The Alamo was all about heroism, Texas is the biggest and best state (besides Nebraska), and Texas can do whatever they want.
Also, all Texans don’t wear cowboy hats and Western boots which was a little disappointing.
I can see how Texas can get under your skin. I’ll defend Nebraskan grit and friendliness forever but you gotta love Texas.