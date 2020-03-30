Prom is a great opportunity to spend time with your classmates and make memories that will last a lifetime. At our school, juniors and seniors are allowed to attend, so this year will be my second time going.
Last year, I enjoyed the meal, but the dance was a little disappointing. All in all, it was a fun experience, though. If someone were to ask me if they should go, I would recommend attending simply because prom is the culmination of your high school experience. If you are on the fence, just go because it is better than not going and regretting your decision.
Ultimately, I wouldn’t force anyone to go to prom, though, because some people have strong opinions against the event. Some may like it, while others hate it and don’t see the point. I know certain people in our school can’t wait until prom is over, and they have a painful look on their face the whole night. If you do attend, try to make the most out of it.
Also, don’t feel like you need to bring a date to have fun. Find a group of friends to go with so you are more comfortable.
All in all, prom can be a memorable experience, so go while you still have the chance.