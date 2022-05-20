Have you heard that in the next 10 years, cellphone towers will tower above all of the areas where playgrounds now exist and those playgrounds will be transformed into cellphone lots?
I haven’t heard that, either — but, based on personal observation, it seems completely plausible that this shall come to pass.
Playgrounds are wonderful inventions, but, like every other wonderful invention throughout history, they could become obsolete as societal changes affect the demand for them.
When my children were young, we lived 100% of the time on our ranch, and my children spent a lot of time outside. We had swings and slides, which the kids loved, but the whole outdoors was their playground.
When our oldest child was in second grade, we decided to make the switch from a country school to the town school. We lived in town during the week throughout the school year. Naturally, the outdoors-as-a-playground lifestyle suddenly became stifled.
Fortunately, the town has two community playgrounds in addition to the grade school playground, and we visited all of them quite often.
Now that I have grandchildren, I am back to visiting playgrounds again.
Times have not changed much. By this I don’t mean the playgrounds themselves, but rather the visitor stats: There is, in general, just as great a lack of kids partaking of the playground option as there was 20-some years ago. I have visited playgrounds on different days of the week at different times of the day and during different times of the year and, at most playgrounds, the scenario is rather like a “Where’s Waldo?” book page: Where, hiding among the various pieces of playground equipment, are the children? It is as difficult to find them as it is to find Waldo.
Granted, during an event like the Ranch Expo or a rodeo, kids will converge on the playground in my town because they are already there. But what about the other 300-some “normal” days of the year?
The playground in Atkinson is a happy exception to my general observation about playgrounds. The couple of times I’ve been there recently, there has been a succession of kids — and always with an adult.
But why aren’t all of the playgrounds in the small towns around here filled with kids on a regular basis?
As a society, we’ve gotten used to the existence of playgrounds and seem to take them for granted, much like the truffula trees were taken for granted in Dr. Seuss’s “The Lorax,” a book about the environmental effects of industry.
Playgrounds have undergone a number of iterations since their first conception as, essentially, large sandboxes with an educational component. In the early 1900s, the Playground Association of America was established, and playgrounds spread across America, with child safety as a key impetus.
The 1970s saw the rise of playgrounds similar in many respects to the playgrounds of today.
The difference between then and now is that, as is commonly decried, kids play outside less now. If outside play time continues to decrease, will cities and towns want to keep funding playgrounds?
Currently, there are plenty of playgrounds, so we tend to be complacent about them. The people in the Once-ler’s town in “The Lorax” similarly thought that the truffula trees would always be there. But “progress” says otherwise.
Build it and they shall come — that might have worked with a baseball field in “Field of Dreams,” but it won’t work with playgrounds. Not anymore. Not unless parents pull their children (and themselves) away from their cellphones and head to the playground.
