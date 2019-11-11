Don’t be afraid to always be yourself

One piece of advice I would offer to current freshman is to embrace your true self. In today’s world, teens constantly feel a need to please everyone with whom they interact. At any stage in your life, there will be people who try to change who you are. In reality, no one is “normal,” and at the end of the day, doing what makes you happy and not submitting to social norms will be much more beneficial.
I would also encourage every underclassman to get involved.
Go out for that sport you’ve always wanted to try, or join a club that intrigues you.
High school is the best time to discover what you’re passionate about. By trying new activities, you will gain memorable experiences that will help you become a more well-rounded individual.
Throughout high school, you will realize who your true friends are. You and that one close friend you’ve had since kindergarten might slowly drift apart, and that’s okay.
People change, and as we grow and mature, our friends change, as well. It’s also important to recognize that after high school, you won’t see a large number of your classmates ever again. What seems popular now will hold no significance in college — never cave to others’ standards.
High school has its good days and its bad days, but no matter what you have to deal with during these next four years, remember other people have been in your shoes, and it’s not the end of the world. Set goals, develop strong study habits and always remember to be yourself.