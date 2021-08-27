Doing things to prove you can

I have hit “that” stage of my life — the stage where I have to make a concerted effort to prove myself … to myself.
When we’re young, we desperately want to prove ourselves to our parents. Most of us manage to do so — first by being cute, charming babies and toddlers and then by becoming young children who are decent human beings.
As we hit adolescence, we want to prove ourselves to our friends. We usually manage to do so — often in good ways but sometimes in bad ways.
And when we become adults, we want to prove ourselves to ourselves — by earning a degree, getting a job, establishing credit, etc. Sometimes we let ourselves down, but most of us experience at least some successes — and it doesn’t usually take an inordinate amount of effort.
But when we become people of “a certain age,” we have hit the point at which we have to try really, really hard to prove ourselves to ourselves — because fear tends to get the best of us.
The things that we once did without thinking now become things that we think about in terms of risk. Ordering something new at a restaurant makes us wonder if we’ll hate it and be wasting our money. Riding on a skateboard makes us wonder if we’ll fall and break an arm. Eating a caramel apple makes us wonder if we’ll pull out a filling and have to visit the dentist. And driving on congested highways makes us wonder if we’ll have an accident.
I grew up in a suburb of Maryland, but when my parents divorced, I moved with my mother to Baltimore City. As I had already started high school in the suburb and wanted to stay with my friends, I drove on an expressway every day to and from school. I still marvel when I think about it — not that I did it, but that I did it without really thinking about it.
After moving south of Bassett and driving with little traffic on any given trip to town, I have found that going to an unfamiliar city is now a little nerve-racking for me.
When it was time to visit my daughter in Chicago for the first time since she moved there, I had to decide: Fly or drive.
Flying would be relatively inexpensive. Driving would still be cheaper, though. Both would involve about the same amount of time: Driving would be about 10½ hours (not including stops), but flying would involve driving to Omaha, being there early enough to get through security and then time in the air. In terms of cost and time, therefore, the question was moot.
My daughter and husband, though, had grave doubts about me driving by myself — not only to Chicago but also in Chicago.
And although I put on a brave face, I had grave doubts about me driving there, too. Not only was it an unfamiliar city with parallel parking (see recent column), but also I tend to get sleepy when I drive for any length of time.
But if there’s anything worse than fear itself, it’s the thought that fear will get the best of me and inhibit me from doing things — which is why I had no choice but to choose to drive.
I’m in Nebraska again, having made it to Chicago and back with nothing of note to report in terms of driving.
I did sleep for about an hour on each leg of the trip — but not while I was actually driving, you’ll be relieved to know.
Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.