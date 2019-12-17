DODGE — When Melvin Meyer of Pilger was a little shaver, he was mesmerized by the Christmas Eve service at St. Matthews Lutheran Church of Pleasant Valley, which is south of Dodge.
As he sat in his corduroy overalls with a lamb crocheted on the front, halos shone around brightly lit candles clamped onto the branches of an evergreen tree. Four ushers stood nearby, ready to put out any flames. And the congregation sang “Away in the Manger,” as Meyer recalls it, every year.
Last year at the tender age of 88, Meyer was once more able to experience Christmas Eve at his home church. A year’s worth of cobwebs had been swept from beneath the pews, the electricity was turned back on and holiday greenery adorned the windowsills.
A Christmas tree — trimmed in white and gold — was set up near the altar, and a box of red delicious apples stood ready to hand out.
Then on Christmas Eve, former congregational members, neighbors of all faiths, and other guests quietly file in, amid friendly greetings. The sound of those greetings soon turn to majestic Christmas hymns as the birth of Jesus Christ is celebrated once again.
Established in 1891 by German immigrants, St. Matthews Church was built in 1900. Services were at first held in homes in German until switching over to English at the turn of the 20th century.
Eventually, the church installed electricity and in the 1950s, a basement was dug. With many large Lutheran families in the neighborhood, the church was packed. Until it was no longer.
Because of gradually declining attendance, the congregation observed its last service in June 2002.
After the closing of the church, owned by the church’s cemetery association, the furniture stayed in place. Later that year, Lavonne and Harlan Ladehoff, Fred Ladehoff, and John and Bonnie Wennekamp met. They had attended services at St. Matthew’s as the last bell sounded.
Even though all members had found new church homes, they decided to hold a Christmas Eve service at St. Matthews.
“We had always had Christmas Eve service,” remembered Lavonne Ladehoff. “We thought we should keep on.”
Lavonne’s son, Fred, the sixth generation in his family to be a member, played the organ. Retired pastor Bernard Nelson came from Fremont to preach. For a number of years, there was standing room only.
At the time of the church’s 100th anniversary, the congregation had invited area children of all faiths for vacation Bible school. In truly ecumenical fashion, a Catholic family headed by Jim and Ann Minarik helped to lead the VBS classes.
Now they come to Christmas Eve services to read the lessons and give the homily for the service of Lessons and Carols.
“It’s a homecoming for many who come,” Ladehoff said. “This is where their roots are.”
It’s where Melvin Meyer’s roots are, plus memories of a little country church with gas lamps. With pipes for the wood-burning stove running overhead, held in place with baling wire. Of men sitting on one side of the sanctuary and women and children on the other. Of his dad reaching across the aisle to pull his ear if he misbehaved.
He may be attending this year. He may sing “Away in the Manger.”
But he probably won’t be wearing corduroy overalls with a lamb crocheted on the front.
St. Matthews’ yearly Christmas Eve service is open to the public, with service time at 7 p.m. The church is located 8 miles north and 3 miles west of North Bend, north of the intersection of County Road 4 and L Road.