DODGE — Hilltop Lanes at 1202 Second St. in Dodge is under new ownership.
Husband and wife Jeff Thompson and Jamie Long, who originally hail from southern Mississippi, recently purchased the business.
Thompson, who has several years of experience managing bowling alleys, said he’s been impressed by the support of the community for their endeavors.
“It’s been amazing how friendly everyone is and how much everyone wants for us to succeed,” he said. “This beats Southern hospitality.”
The longtime activity center of Dodge Hilltop Lanes opened in 1976 under the ownership of Dan and Roseann Ortmeier and was later resold to another party.
“We want to make the previous owners proud,” Thompson said.
The bowling alley — which employs two additional people — features eight bowling lanes, a lounge area, a game room, meeting room and food service with a full line of appetizers, burgers and fries. Wednesday night leagues and ladies leagues are being formed.
The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. The bowling alley is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. It is available for party and event rental.