On an average night, Charles Harper finishes up his work at Fountain Point Medical Community around 5 p.m. before driving up to 20 miles to visit patients in nursing homes.
At his core, Harper is a community doctor.
Since he started practicing internal medicine in 2008, the Nebraska native has come to realize what he loves most about his job is building relationships with patients, and there’s no better place to do that than in a small town.
After working for some time with Faith Regional Health Services and Norfolk Medical Group, Harper began at Fountain Point when it opened in September. As an internist, he described his job as the exact opposite of a pediatrician.
Harper said he treats adults mainly with chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease or thyroid disorders.
Being a primary care doctor is great for relationship building, Harper said.
“People like surgeons and anesthesiologists, they have good relationships with their patients, but they're short-lived,” he said. “I wanted to do primary care … because I liked the long-term aspect of the relationship. I think that's important, and I think it makes it easier to take care of somebody once they get to know me and I get to know them.”
In a town the size of Norfolk, running into patients is inevitable, but Harper said these casual encounters are great for getting to know people.
“It seems like TV shows make doctors these guys who are so smart and they can't be approached, and we're just like anybody else,” he said. “When they see you out there, and when you talk to them about baseball games, or you talked to them in the store, it makes them feel more connected to you.”
Harper said seeing patients out and about encourages him to be an upstanding citizen, while also encouraging patients to take an active role in their health.
To encourage patients further, Harper said Fountain Point is trying to streamline the process of receiving care. With a clinic at its core, the facility provides primary care, specialist care, physical and occupational therapy, lab testing, imaging and eventually a surgery center all in one place.
“It's kind of the idea of a one-stop shop,” he said. “You can come here and get most of your care done.”
To tackle the cost of all these different services, Harper said Fountain Point is looking into offering bundle payments. For example, a patient would pay one rate for the cost of surgery, along with the preoperative visit, imaging and anesthesia, all within the one facility.
“It is kind of the new way that medicine is probably going to move to save insurance companies and consumers money because now a lot of people have these deductibles that are so high that it's hard to pay,” he said. “So we're trying to bring quality and economics back to medicine.”
While the struggles of medical economics don’t discriminate, Harper said they can look different for those living in rural areas where farmers are trying to buy their own insurance.
“To buy insurance for a family can be $20,000 a year,” he said. “A lot of these farmers, their income is large, even though a lot of that income has to go to pay farm expenses, so their actual take-home is not that much. … The problem is (health care) is income-based and sometimes even then people who don't make that much money still make too much to get really any assistance.”
Moving forward, Harper said he would like to take part in a new health care model called direct primary care, where patients pay a sort of membership fee each month or year, and then have as little or as much access to their primary doctor as they need.
He said the cheaper costs benefit patients, but the model also provides an incentive for doctors to focus more on each patient interaction.
“It's in my benefit if I can get these patients healthy enough so I don't see them as much. If I need to see them every week, that fee they're paying every month isn't much per visit,” he said. “But if I can get them healthy … and they don't need to come see me but once every six months, then that fee is a lot more per visit. … It's to my benefit to try to address every problem every time they come in.”
Besides having friendly faces at the grocery store, Harper said there is a benefit to being someone his patients know and trust, including better health care in the long-run.
“I'm going to ask them to do things they don't want to do, and they're going to be more likely to do it if they trust me,” he said. “You're more likely to follow somebody you respect and like than somebody you’re just afraid of, or is just telling you to do it.”