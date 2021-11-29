Doane upends Wayne State men

WAYNE — A Wayne State comeback fell short here at Rice Auditorium on Saturday afternoon as Doane held off the Wildcat men 76-72 in nonconference basketball action.
The win improved the Tigers to 8-4 on the season and dropped the Wildcats to 3-3.
"We were very disappointed, but you are always disappointed when you lose," Wayne State coach Jeff Kaminsky said. "That being said, Doane has a good team and they were better than us today."
After trailing by as many as eight in the first half and seven at the intermission, the Wildcats began to nibble at the Doane lead in the second 20 minutes.
Nate Mohr heated up in the middle of the second half, hitting a couple of 3-pointers and three free throws after being fouled on a shot from beyond the arc.
By the end of Mohr's scoring spree, Wayne State was up by three with 11 minutes, 19 seconds left in the game.
"We did a good job of getting back into the game," Kaminsky said. "But we need to stay away from putting ourselves in that position to begin with and play with more urgency."
The lead changed hands four times until the Wildcats got busy again, going on a 9-2 run to lead by seven, 65-58, with just over seven minutes on the clock.
Justin Eagins hit a couple of lay-ups during the run, and Jordan Janssen, who finished with a team-high 27 points, hit a shot in the paint and a free throw as it seemed the Wildcats had righted the ship to stake a claim to their fourth win of the young season.
"I felt pretty good about where we were at that moment," Kaminsky said. "But Doane didn't panic and came back at us."
The Tigers scored with 18 seconds left on the clock after hitting a lay-up after a Wayne State turnover, but Mohr came right back, firing in another long ball with 11 seconds left before Kaminsky killed the clock with a timeout with his team down by a basket, 74-72.
Wayne State wouldn't score on two possessions from there, and Doane hit two of four charity tosses down the stretch to seal the win.
"They had a couple of really good players, but we need to learn to overcome really good players," Kaminsky said. "Like I said, it hurts to lose a game like this, but it hurts to lose any game."
Josiah Gardiner and Anthony Laravie combined for 52 of the Tigers' 76 points with Gardiner hitting a game-high 27 and Laravie scoring 25 as Doane hit 11 of 16 shots from three-point range.
"They made some tough shots," Kaminsky said. "But we need to defend better and put more pressure on the ball."
The Wildcats must get back in gear immediately as they will host the University of Nebraska at Kearney here at Rice on Monday at 7 p.m. before hosting Southwest Minnesota State on Thursday as they get back into Northern Sun Conference action on Thursday.
Doane 37 39 — 76
Wayne State 30 42 — 72
DOANE (8-4): Brady Timm 2 0-0 6; Anthony Laravie 9 2-2 25; Alec Oberhauser 1 1-5 4; Joe Burt 2 0-3 5; Josiah Gardner 11 4-4 27; Jaxon Harre 1 0-0 2; Tyler Sullivan 2 2-4 7.
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE (3-3): Jordan Janssen 8 11-15 27; Cody McCullough 3 2-5 8; Alec Millender 0 2-2 2; Jay Saunders 1 0-0 2; Justin Eagins 4 1-1 10; Nate Mohr 6 3-3 19; Zach LaFave 2 0-0 4.