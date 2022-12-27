Do people follow through with their New Year’s resolutions?

With the holiday season, many people start to think about the upcoming year, especially once Christmas has passed. The new conversations started at the holidays are everyone's New Year’s resolutions. People are beginning to plan their “new year, new me” goals. The real question is: Do people really follow through with their resolutions into the new year?
In an article published by Discover Happy Habits titled “New Year Resolutions Statistics,” it states that only 75% of people who set resolutions are still successful after one week. Within two weeks, that number dropped down to 71%. After one month of keeping up with the resolutions, only 64% of people are still continuing their goal. At the halfway point of the year, the percentage drops to 46% with successful resolutions. As the statistics clearly show the unsuccessful rate of completing their resolutions, there is reasoning behind the results. In a study conducted in 2014, 35% of participants failed their New Year's resolutions because of the unrealistic goals that they set. Along with unrealistic goals, 33% of people who came up with resolutions failed because they did not keep up track of their progress. Probably the most comical reason for not carrying out a resolution was simply forgetting the goal they set. Lastly, one in 10 participants failed to continue their resolutions because too many goals were set to accomplish.
I think New Year’s resolutions are a great way to start a new goal, routine or lifestyle. For me, I have never tried to set a goal or a resolution for the new year. However, I have set personal goals during different times of the year. With the new year right around the corner, maybe it is something to consider. Why wait for the new year to begin when you can start improving now?