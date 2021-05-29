DIXON — More than 80 years ago, a U.S. soldier was laid to rest in a small rural cemetery near Dixon.
Last weekend, Jeremiah Sullivan and his time of military service were recognized with a special service as the last Civil War soldier to be buried in Dixon County.
The Last Soldier Project is a national push of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW), a current-day organization dedicated to preserving the legacy of those who fought to save the Union.
Each state across the nation recognizes these last soldiers in a particular fashion. In Northeast Nebraska, they are memorialized with a special ceremony, largely led by Norm Weber of Wisner, commander of the Wisner-based Harrison Camp of the SUVCW.
The Saturday afternoon service at St. Anne’s Cemetery east of Dixon involved veterans from Dixon, Laurel, Pilger and Belden, as well as Harrison Camp Civil War reenactors and two Wisner Cub Scouts who led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Sullivan is among four Civil War soldiers to be buried at St. Anne’s, along with veterans from World Wars I and II, plus the Korean and Vietnam wars.
“By honoring Sullivan today, we’re also honoring other Civil War veterans buried here as well as all veterans,” Weber said.
Sullivan, born in Ireland in 1840, emigrated to the United States with his family when he was only a year old. They settled in Virginia, and eventually Sullivan married, with the couple making a home in Northeast Nebraska.
In 1861, Sullivan enlisted in the Ohio Infantry, seeing action at the battles of Atlanta, Jonesborough, Chickamauga and Kennesaw Mountain. His regiment lost seven officers and 230 men to battle and/or disease. He was discharged in June of 1864.
When he died in California in 1924 and his body brought back to Nebraska, his funeral was led by World War I veterans from Laurel.
The Last Soldier Project had its beginnings in 1995 when a push was made to identify all Civil War veterans’ graves in the state. At the time, 700 Nebraska cemeteries were walked, with volunteers locating more than 19,000 graves. In 2003, the national SUVCW formulated the Last Soldier Project. In Nebraska, QR readers are added to Civil War and Grand Army of the Republic flag holders; a smartphone will give access to information via the readers.
Dixon is the 12th county in the area to have honored its last Civil War burial with a special Last Soldier ceremony.