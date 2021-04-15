After decades in Norfolk, Mayra Mendoza still didn’t feel as though she had a voice or place in the community.
“As Hispanic, in this community it’s not easy when you just get here. I’m sorry to say that, but it is what it is,” she said. “You don’t feel welcome.”
But that’s beginning to change as the Norfolk Area Diversity Council works to make everyone feel welcomed in the community, said Mendoza, the council’s chairwoman.
“Mayor (Josh) Moenning provided that for us with this group. We’re thankful for Mayor Moenning and Candace (Schmidt) stepping in and saying, ‘Hey, let’s work together,’ and they provided that platform,” Mendoza said. “Nobody else had ever done that for us.”
The Norfolk Area Diversity Council, formerly the Mayor’s Diversity Council, seeks to embrace cultural engagement and to enhance diversity, inclusion and belonging in the Norfolk area, according to the group's bylaws.
More specifically, the group works to increase diversity training and education, help businesses increase inclusion, diversity and equity and to eliminate disparities in education.
“I think the group really wants to ensure there’s equity across the community,” said Leonor Fuhrer, vice-chairwoman of the council.
The group defines diversity as race, gender identity, class, ability and other underrepresented identities. But its work could benefit all Norfolk, said Schmidt, the council’s advising officer and city communications director.
Many Nebraska communities’ populations are shrinking, Schmidt said, and retaining and attracting young people is one of Norfolk’s goals.
“We talk all the time about retaining youth,” she said. “The areas that are growing are the more diverse areas. We have to be welcoming to new people coming here.”
The diversity council holds or has held a number of events to help meet its goals.
These include annual events like the Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Cinco de Mayo celebrations, Schmidt said.
Earlier this year the council co-sponsored information sessions about the vaccine that were geared toward both English and Spanish speakers.
Moenning founded the council in 2016 or early 2017, he said.
“It began with really a simple goal in my mind of building better friendships,” Moenning said. “It was important to me to begin this effort because to me part of community building is creating a culture that values life in all its forms.”
The council had a mission but few means of completing it in its early days, Mendoza said.
“We had a vision and we knew we had to work on goals, but we couldn’t achieve them,” she said.
But it’s not just the council’s name that has changed, Schmidt said.
The council received training on inclusion and diversity and adopted bylaws giving it a structure it lacked before, she said.
“I’ve been encouraged to see that the group has recently developed more institutional structure,” Moenning said. “I think it’s matured the way it’s supposed to.”
Obstacles still remain, council members said.
“Our goal is to reach out to the community and have meaningful conversations with them. We’re not targeting anybody,” Mendoza said. But, “we have topics that maybe some people aren’t wanting to discuss.”
Conversations about race, diversity and bias may make people feel uneasy, Fuhrer said.
“Our whole life we navigate our own experiences,” she said. “I think it can make people uncomfortable (to discuss other experiences).”
But awkwardness and discomfort are temporary, and what’s important is to keep conversations respectful, Fuhrer said.
“We’re based on respect,” she said. “That’s built into our bylaws.”
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information on the Norfolk Area Diversity Council or to get involved, contact Candace Schmidt at cschmidt@norfolkne.gov or 402-844-2034.