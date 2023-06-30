MADISON — Brett Carey is the director of business development & treasury of CIE, which purchased the ethanol plant in Norfolk formerly known as Louis Dreyfus.
While the Chicago-based CIE plans to diversify the ethanol production from the plant, it remains committed to agriculture, including providing distillers grain for livestock feeders and purchasing millions of bushels of corn for ethanol production.
Before joining CIE, Carey was market president of Star Financial Bank, which has more than $2.5 billion in assets, based out of Indiana, where he managed a large, diversified portfolio.
Carey grew up on a farm in central Indiana where his family grew corn, soybeans and processed tomatoes.
CIE, a privately held company, began in the ethanol business during the boom in 2006-07, with a small 40-million-gallon fuel-only plant.
“We knew very early on that we didn’t want to be dependent on a government mandate for the entirety of our business. We just felt like at some point, we were going to need to diversify to make our business sustainable for future generations,” Carey said.
CIE today serves customers that range from Fortune 500 companies to craft stores that make such products as their own spirits. It also serves companies in cosmetics, food and flavoring and more.
It has taken time to build on quality assurances, and that will be replicated at the Norfolk facility, Carey said.
The company has been able to attract new talent and has moved that into the Norfolk community, including Travis Strickland, who is coming from an ethanol plant in North Dakota where he was the plant manager.
The turning point for CIE was in 2013-14 when it completed significant growth and diversification. It included a lot of investment and took about four or five years to build out the sales platform, including to international customers, Carey said.
In 2018-19, the company saw a dangerous situation where customer demand would outstrip customer capacity. At that point, it was decided to add capacity, he said.
When considering the Louis Dreyfus plant in Norfolk, every time when looking at what target areas were under consideration, the Norfolk facility rose to the top, Carey said.
“It is an identical technology platform to what we have in our Marion (Indiana) facility,” Carey said. “It is in great corn country, set aside a couple of years of drought (with hopes to get back to normal weather patterns and crops).”
The railroads and better paths to get product to the West Coast, where there are a significant number of customers, also was favorable for acquiring the Norfolk facility, Carey said.
The company’s primary focuses are beauty and health care products, alcohol for spirits, along with food, flavoring and cleaning agents.
Plans are to grind about 18 million to 19 million bushels of corn a year at the plant, which represents its biggest cost of production.
Norfolk also was a strong community because it has a stable workforce, along with Northeast Nebraska, Carey said.
There also are plenty of opportunities for growth, with economic benefits serving the West Coast from the Norfolk location, he said.
And as more customers become concerned about carbon footprint, the company looks forward to working with Summit Carbon Solutions to capture carbon at the plant, Carey said.