FORT WORTH, Texas — This time of year, NCAA student-athletes are usually getting ready for the end of the winter sports season.
That includes student-athletes who reaching the end of their collegiate career, but these times are nothing but usual — as Elkhorn Valley High School graduate Claire Dittrich found out in an unexpected way.
Dittrich had the goal of ending her senior year on the Texas Christian University equestrian team on a high note at the Big 12 Championship and the NCEA National Championship, but it was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The love of equestrian and reining horses started for Dittrich in Tilden at around 8 years old. She grew up around horses.
"The whole point of getting a horse was because my dad wanted me to learn how ride horses," Dittrich said. "I got a lesson, they sized us up and it took off from there."
Dittrich got better each year and, when she was 13 and just about to enter high school, she was the rookie champions at the Central Plains Reining Horse Association Youth Championship.
In high school at Elkhorn Valley, Dittrich had plenty of other activities on her plate as she balanced music, band, dance, basketball and volleyball, all while qualifying for reining horse shows around the country.
Not to mention she was also a member of the National Honor Society and the student council, as well as vice president of the National Reining Horse Youth Association. She was also an excellent student, as she was named to the Niobrara Valley Conference principal's all-academic team and ranked third overall in her class for her efforts in the classroom.
"I did a little bit of everything for quite sometime," she said. "I'm really thankful for all of my teachers and coaches in high school who let me take time off to do everything. Without their support, I wouldn't be where I am."
In 2014, she was named champion of the NRBC Youth Challenge, CPRHA Non Pro Derby and NRHA Affiliate Finals Youth 14-18 event. She also has qualified for the AQHYA World Show in reining and placed in the top 20 at the NRHA Affiliate Finals Non Pro. In 2014, she also placed third overall in the non-pro division at the NCRHA Affiliate Horse Show, while earning AQHA Youth Performance Register of Merit award. She also ranked in the top 10 in the AQHA Youth High Point in reining.
Dittrich traveled around the country to compete, including to Minnesota, Texas and Oklahoma.
The following year, she was an NRHA Non Pro Derby finalist and an NRBC Youth 14-18 champion, and she qualified for the AQHYA World Show in reining,
"The nicer horses I got, the more skill I got, and it got better," she said.
In her senior year, Dittrich sent out her resume and video to a few of the top equestrian schools in the country, including Georgia, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Auburn and TCU.
Oklahoma State and Texas A&M responded, and Dittrich had her mind set on Oklahoma State. But then TCU called.
"She had a very impressive résumé both athletically and academically, which is very important to us as far as being well-rounded," said Haley Schoolfield, TCU’s director of equestrian. "She really ticked the two boxes, which are very difficult to find."
Dittrich knew TCU was the perfect school as soon as she set eyes on campus.
"I stepped foot on campus at TCU, and I absolutely fell in love," Dittrich said. "The people here were so kind. Everything is just green and beautiful."
As Dittrich entered her first year as a Horned Frog, everything didn't go as planned at first as she adapted to riding different horses every week.
"It was really hard at first. It's hard going from riding your own horse every day to having to ride multiple horses a week and showing a horse that you potentially never have seen before," she said. "It was a really tough transition, but each year I was able to build on my skills and I worked harder every day in practice. I hit my point where I was becoming a more cohesive and consistent rider."
In 2016-17, she competed in nine reining meets, going 2-7 and posting a season-high of 73 in the last meet of the season against Texas A&M, one of the schools she was interested in.
Over the next two years, Dittrich started to get the hang of things as she went from a 6-8-2 record as a sophomore to an 8-3 record her junior year.
"She got better and better every year. Claire is an achiever and a leader; she works very hard at her leadership skills. It really helped her out in the arena," Schoolfield said. "Competing collegiately, especially in the event that Claire participates in, is very different from what these young ladies compete in, in high school. It is typical for it take a little bit of time to really acclimate, but Claire did that very well and became one of our go-to steady and solid rides."
In Dittrich's sophomore year, she scored another season high of 73 against SMU on Snoop Dog and she later helped lead the Frogs to the semifinals of the NCEA National Championship.
In Dittrich's junior year, she continued to grow as she recorded back-to-back MOP (Most Outstanding Player) rides against Baylor and Oklahoma State on Oct. 27 and Nov. 2 while she was named to the All-Big 12 team in reining. She was also an Ariat All-America honoree from the NCEA, which didn't surprise Schoolfield.
"Claire is very coachable; she is a thinker and an analyzer. One of the things that I adore so much about Claire is that she is very often the last one out of the barn," Schoolfield said. "She is extremely empathetic to the horses. So horse care was very important to Claire, and that is a valuable trait to have."
In her final year at TCU, Dittrich made the final days of her college career count.
"This year was really fun to see Claire be so confident as a leader and as a rider in the competition arena," Schoolfield said.
In the 2019-20 season, Dittrich had two MOPs and five wins and recorded her highest score of her career with a 75.5 against Auburn on Oct. 19.
She scored more than 72 points or higher three times this season, against Delaware State, No. 9 Baylor and No. 4 SMU.
On Jan. 30, at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo meet, Dittrich had a memorable ride on Snoop Dog, as she scored 72.5 points, which helped lead the Horned Frogs to the victory over Delaware State.
"We had a fabulous ride. He was so much fun, he just wanted to please and do everything that I asked," Dittrich said.
Throughout the season Dittrich was recognized for her reining as she was named Shorty's NCEA Reining Rider of the Month in January and then was honored as the Big 12 Reining Rider of the Month honor in February.
"It was really exciting. Sometimes riding these horses can be very discouraging in the show pen because you don't really know them necessarily. You can go from a hero to a zero in a split-second. It was a good feeling to know that my hard work had paid off," she said.
Senior year was going as planned for Dittrich and the TCU equestrian team as they were heading down the final stretch of the season, but the NCAA on March 12 canceled the rest of the season due to the COVID-19 crisis.
"It was disheartening for sure. It took me a few days to wrap my head it," Dittrich said. "We're all pretty down still, but we will make it through."
Dittrich and TCU had plans to go to the Big 12 Championship and later finish the season at the NCEA Championship.
"It was very disappointing to find out, especially for the seniors, that the season and collegiate career was over," Schoolfield said.
On March 30, the Division I council announced granting waiver for all spring-sports athletes to receive an extra year of eligibility and an extension of their period of eligibility.
Dittrich is on the Big 12 Student Advisory Committee and she's also on the TCU Student Advisory Committee, so she was at the forefront in getting student-athletes an extra year of eligibility.
"It was so cool to be a part of that," she said.
Despite the heartbreaking end to the season, the Horned Frogs got to go out on a high note with a win over the No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs and finished No. 7 in the NCEA rankings.
Dittrich wasn't able to finish out her strong career as a Horned Frog, but she's ready for the next chapter in her life as she has plans to go to grad school.
"My goal is to go to grad school eventually. I don't know if it will be right away and get my counseling license, so I can be a counselor somewhere, whether it's in a high school or a private practice," Dittrich said. "To get my counseling license is a big dream of mine."