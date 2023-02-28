District competitions for FFA brought more than 1,400 high school students to the Norfolk campus of Northeast Community College on Monday.
Buses crowded Northeast parking lots as students from districts 3, 4 and 10 arrived to compete in FFA contests that included agriscience, agronomy, an envirothon, floriculture, livestock management and welding, among others.
High schools represented at the contest included Norfolk High, Lutheran High Northeast, Madison, Stanton and Wayne among many others.
“February’s our really big month,” said Haley Ransiear, the adviser for the Tekamah-Herman FFA team. The team just finished National FFA Week, which was Feb. 18-25, and was hoping to send students to state-level competition after the Norfolk districts.
While the FFA districts were technically a competition, the mood among students and advisers was far more collaborative than competitive.
“We got some young team (members) who are competing today, they’re feeling pretty good so even if we don’t qualify for state, it was a great opportunity for them to see what FFA competitions are like, and it’ll help them improve for their upcoming FFA career,” said Brandon Grosserode, the adviser for Elkhorn Valley’s team.
Ryan Braniff, representing Tekamah-Herman at the district envirothon competition, said the most important thing she learned by participating in FFA competitions was that “there are so many people willing to help you … you’re never really alone, especially in the ag community.”
Many students choose to participate in FFA to learn valuable skills for a potential career in agriculture. Joseph Sprakel, who participated in the ag technology and mechanics competition on behalf of Crofton, said he participates in FFA in part to help him prepare for a future in dairy farming.
“If (students) come from an ag background, they get to talk to people from across the state that also are interested in agriculture,” Ransiear said. “It’s a good learning experience you can’t get in the classroom. I can’t bring in real salespeople to teach my kids how to sell seed … here my kids actually get to practice it.”
Career preparation isn’t the only appeal for FFA participants, however.
Sprakel also identified “making friends” as a draw toward the FFA program.
Ally Drahota of Madison participates in FFA “because it gives you a lot of leadership skills. ... You get to meet a lot of different people, and learn how they live their life in ag, and you learn a bunch of different things from that,” Drahota said.
“It helps shape you into a better person, I think,” added Cattibrie Hysell, also on the Madison team.
“There’s a lot of benefits of being in FFA,” said Merinee Vaughn, a competitor on the Elkhorn Valley team. “One of the main ones is communication. I think communicating with all these new people and getting the experience of teamwork and leadership is just great.”
And, for some competitors, FFA is like any other extracurricular: Just for fun.
Dalie Paulsen, a Hartington-Newcastle team member competing in vet science, intends to someday pursue cosmetology instead of a career in agriculture. Still, she participates in FFA because she has the skills to succeed. “I live on a feedlot with my family, so I work with cattle and pigs a lot, so I know a lot about medicine, so hopefully I do well,” Paulsen said.
“I’ve done (floriculture) for the last couple of years,” said Vaughn, “and I’ve just grown to like assembling the bouquet. I think that’s my favorite part, seeing how well my team can put it together.”
A 1,400-person competition doesn’t come together overnight.
Chris Burbach, an agriculture instructor at the community college, noted that bringing together an event of the size of the FFA district competition is “challenging.”
“We have a lot of really good support from different people in the community, a lot of different industry folks,” Burbach said.
Burbach, who was running the ag sales competition, said the event was a good opportunity for connecting both high school and college students with valuable career networks.
“I’ve got eight different people from industry to come in and help judge these presentations. I partnered with some of my Northeast students, and it’s a really good opportunity for them to even network and chat with each other and things like that,” Burbach said.
“Our entire ag department pretty much shuts down for this event,” he added. “It’s big. It takes all hands on deck.”
Putting normal operations on hold for a day was more than worth it for organizers, however: “It is the future of agriculture here, so we want to support that in any way we can,” Burbach said of the FFA competition. “It helps bring students into agriculture.”