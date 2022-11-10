The Northeast Community College women’s soccer team established another first last Saturday after earning a 3-1 road victory over Pratt (Kansas) Community College that secured the Plains District championship.
However, that first is actually a third — a third trip to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II national championships.
Winning the district championship means the Hawks will take their 19-2-1 record and No. 7 national ranking to Tucson, Arizona, to begin play in the tournament on Monday at the Kino Sports Complex.
Northeast is the No. 9 seed in the field and will face No. 4 Northwest Mississippi in pool play at 6:30 p.m.
Hawks coach Chad Miller — who led Northeast to berths in the past two national tournaments — was not able to make the trip to Kansas with his squad.
“It was tough. I didn’t get to go at all. I had severe pain in my stomach that started on Wednesday night and was getting worse and worse, so by Thursday morning I realized I needed to go to the ER,” Miller said. “I called (assistant coach) Lauren (Hirsch) and told her to run practice. We went to the ER, and they said they needed to do surgery, which took me away from going Saturday.
“That was hard, one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. But, thankfully, Lauren was there, and I was completely confident with her and the girls.”
The team visited Miller at the hospital, which, he said, “was pretty awesome” and then left for Kansas without him on Friday afternoon.
On Saturday, Miller attempted to watch a live-stream broadcast of the game, but the low quality of the stream and not being with his squad made the afternoon difficult.
“I’m not sure that was any better. I was supposed to be resting, but I couldn’t sit. I had to walk around,” Miller said. “The team FaceTimed me at halftime just to see if I had anything to say, but it was all under control. Seeing them all afterward (on FaceTime) was really good.”
Miller described the preparation for the 2022 season as uncertain, with lots of new faces replacing the veterans from the Hawks’ two straight national tournament teams.
“Three times — that’s crazy. I would never have guessed it, especially this year with so many new faces on the team,” Miller said. “We had no idea what it was going to be like this year, what kind of talent we would have, how much depth we would have on the team. There were so many things to learn and put together. This team has been incredibly resilient and is such a close-knit team.”
Miller said the Hawks’ bond and their chemistry on the field is hard to explain.
“I’m so proud of them, for one, just to be able to go and handle (the district championship game) in the situation that they were in was awesome — with Lauren being able to take them and lead them the right way,” Miller said. “And, two, being down a goal in the second half, with everything else they were carrying on their shoulders, to come back and score three goals after that is just phenomenal. It shows the character of this team.”
Following a scoreless first half, Pratt scored a goal in the second half, but Aidyn Woodall tied the score minutes later on an assist by Chelsea Dolbel. Jessie Eijbersen added an unassisted goal to give Northeast a 2-1 lead, and Woodall provided an insurance goal late in the match to clinch the Hawks’ 3-1 district title.
Miller attributes his team’s ability to persevere to the culture that has been established in the program, a culture developed and improved year after year.
“With just seven returning players this year, we weren’t sure how the culture would carry through, because the team was overwhelmingly freshmen,” Miller said. “The question was whether the returning players could keep the culture going, would the freshmen buy into it. But this year’s returning group was so determined to make sure that the freshmen felt like they fit in, that they understood what the culture was, how things were done and the rules that have to be followed.
“I also commend the freshmen for stepping up and taking on such big roles that they had to fill. It was really something fun to watch this year. To watch both of those groups build the chemistry and bond that they did throughout the season, it’s just unbelievable.”
Evidence that the team could be special came when Miller and Hirsch noticed the way the Hawks responded to a lapse a few games into the season. After a hectic beginning that involved travel and frequent competition, the team faced a series of difficult matches.
“Right after that, we played some tough teams and had a lot of success,” Miller said. “At that point, we wondered if we were really this good, but every game it was just impressive to watch them, to see them go and do their thing, to see them clicking, all suggested we had something special.”
Specifically, the team boasts talent across the various position groups.
“Last year I thought we had the three best forwards that we ever had, and now this year — with Taryn O’Brien, Jessie (Eijbersen) and Aidyn (Woodall), along with Romeni Gurmendi and Carly Schaad — it could be argued that we have the best forwards ever,” Miller said. “We’ve always had a good midfield, but this midfield — Mackenzie Stokes, Kyler Bowman and Kailey Lincoln, as well as Jaidyn Calalieri — has just taken it to a whole new level of midfield play that we’ve never had here before. They’re all very much ‘in your face’ type of players who will fight for the ball and then possess it.
“Kyler, who is one of our captains, has been a staple in our midfield for two years. She’s just a machine, has no shut-off, and I admire that about her.”
As a captain, Bowman recognizes that her leadership style is not necessarily verbal. Bowman said she also feels that the Hawks have a nonstop, aggressive attitude offensively and defensively but believes that the group’s confidence sees the team through difficult moments.
“I’m not as loud as other people, so I try to lead by example on and off the field,” Bowman said. “I think people see me as someone to look up to.”
“We’ve built such a good foundation here. Last year the sophomores set a standard for us as freshmen, so this year we built on that. It’s amazing that we’re going to nationals. I’m so excited. It would be awesome if we could win and get out of pool play.”
Northeast’s defense is a strong group, despite new players at key positions, due in part to sophomore Erica Derby’s willingness to move to a key position for the Hawks.
“We needed a centerback, and Erica said she’d do it, which meant somebody else had to step into her previous role,” Miller said. “Erica has been phenomenal at anchoring that back line for us. We lead the nation in shutouts, and a lot of it is just because of her leadership.
“You can have great players back there, but without leadership and communication, great players can’t always keep teams out of the goal.”
Derby described the importance of her defensive position, as well as the importance of communication among the defenders.
“I talk on the field because communication is key for defenders, being very vocal trying to get everyone in the right position, since I can see the whole field and where the gaps might be,” Derby said. “Last year, since there were some three-year people on the team, I wanted to go to nationals for them. This year, it means more, because I think this team, with our chemistry, can go far in the tournament if we stay together.”
Derby also mentioned how well the men’s and women’s teams have supported each other throughout the season.
“This year is cool for them because there have been so many firsts, but it’s also really cool to go with them (to nationals) and know we have their support,” Derby said.
Northeast also uses two goalkeepers — Carolin Stahlmann and Hannah Thornell — who Miller considers “arguably two starting goalkeepers.”
“Carolin is more experienced, while Hannah is very athletic and has great range,” Miller said. “It’s been nice to have two keepers that we know can do the job, which gives us a chance to use them as a change of pace in the same match or play one or the other based on the situation.”
One difference in the team’s journey to the national tournament is the evolution of expectations.
“Every trip to nationals has been different. The first year was largely ‘wow, we made it, so let’s enjoy this,’ ” Miller said. “Last year’s group was incredibly talented and had such high expectations, but once we lost the first game, it was like they felt the tournament was over for us.
“This year, I don’t know. It’s been such a surprising year that I feel like anything can happen,” he said. “I want to get out of pool play, and they want to get out of pool play. I think they deserve it. I think they’ve pushed themselves hard enough that they’re ready for this.”